How to Watch Coppin State vs. Norfolk State MEAC Tournament Final

The unbelievable run of Coppin State has brought the team to the championship game against Norfolk State, the best team in the MEAC.

Coppin State finished its season 9-22 overall and 6-8 in conference play. That led it to the No. 7 seed in the tournament. The Eagles started out by upsetting No. 2 Howard 59-57 on the back of 15 points and 10 rebounds from Nendah Tarke.

After North Carolina Central won, the seminal was set between the No. 7 and No. 3 teams. Coppin State upset the higher seed again 79-73. After finishing as the second to last team in the conference, it is now playing for a championship.

How to Watch MEAC Tournament, Final: Coppin State vs. Norfolk State Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Norfolk State is the best team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference finishing 23-6 overall and 12-2 against conference opponents. The Spartans started the tournament by beating the No. 8 ranked Delaware State 74-66.

Norfolk State proceeded to roll over the next team it played as well, beating the No. 4 ranked Morgan State 72-63. Now, the Spartans enter the championship as the best team.

Norfolk State is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -8.5 points and a money line of -350. Coppin State's money line is +260, and the total projected points are Over/Under 136.5 points.

