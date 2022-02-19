How to Watch Coppin State vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (5-19, 4-5 MEAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (17-5, 8-1 MEAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Physical Education Complex. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Coppin State vs. Norfolk State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Next Level Sports
- Arena: Physical Education Complex
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Norfolk State
- The Spartans score 75.0 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 75.7 the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles' 67.2 points per game are only 2.8 more points than the 64.4 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- This season, the Spartans have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Joe Bryant Jr. leads the Spartans in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 3.2 assists.
- Kris Bankston leads Norfolk State in rebounding, pulling down 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
- Bryant makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Bryant and Bankston lead Norfolk State on the defensive end, with Bryant leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bankston in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Tyree Corbett holds the top spot on the Eagles leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
- Coppin State's assist leader is Nendah Tarke with 2.5 per game. He also scores 13.0 points per game and grabs 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Kyle Cardaci is reliable from distance and leads the Eagles with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Coppin State's leader in steals is Tarke (3.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Corbett (0.9 per game).
Norfolk State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/24/2022
Morgan State
W 82-62
Home
1/29/2022
South Carolina State
W 87-69
Away
1/31/2022
North Carolina Central
L 70-67
Away
2/12/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 70-63
Home
2/14/2022
Delaware State
W 69-66
Away
2/19/2022
Coppin State
-
Away
2/21/2022
Morgan State
-
Away
2/26/2022
South Carolina State
-
Home
2/28/2022
North Carolina Central
-
Home
3/3/2022
Howard
-
Home
Coppin State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
L 64-61
Home
2/2/2022
Delaware State
W 59-57
Away
2/5/2022
North Carolina Central
L 69-68
Away
2/12/2022
South Carolina State
L 66-58
Home
2/14/2022
North Carolina Central
L 77-74
Home
2/19/2022
Norfolk State
-
Home
2/21/2022
Howard
-
Away
2/26/2022
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Away
2/28/2022
Delaware State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Morgan State
-
Home