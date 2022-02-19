Skip to main content

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Coppin State Eagles (5-19, 4-5 MEAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (17-5, 8-1 MEAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Physical Education Complex. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Norfolk State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Next Level Sports
  • Arena: Physical Education Complex
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Norfolk State

  • The Spartans score 75.0 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 75.7 the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles' 67.2 points per game are only 2.8 more points than the 64.4 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Spartans have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

Norfolk State Players to Watch

  • Joe Bryant Jr. leads the Spartans in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 3.2 assists.
  • Kris Bankston leads Norfolk State in rebounding, pulling down 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
  • Bryant makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • Bryant and Bankston lead Norfolk State on the defensive end, with Bryant leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bankston in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Tyree Corbett holds the top spot on the Eagles leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
  • Coppin State's assist leader is Nendah Tarke with 2.5 per game. He also scores 13.0 points per game and grabs 6.6 rebounds per game.
  • Kyle Cardaci is reliable from distance and leads the Eagles with 2.0 made threes per game.
  • Coppin State's leader in steals is Tarke (3.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Corbett (0.9 per game).

Norfolk State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/24/2022

Morgan State

W 82-62

Home

1/29/2022

South Carolina State

W 87-69

Away

1/31/2022

North Carolina Central

L 70-67

Away

2/12/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

W 70-63

Home

2/14/2022

Delaware State

W 69-66

Away

2/19/2022

Coppin State

-

Away

2/21/2022

Morgan State

-

Away

2/26/2022

South Carolina State

-

Home

2/28/2022

North Carolina Central

-

Home

3/3/2022

Howard

-

Home

Coppin State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

L 64-61

Home

2/2/2022

Delaware State

W 59-57

Away

2/5/2022

North Carolina Central

L 69-68

Away

2/12/2022

South Carolina State

L 66-58

Home

2/14/2022

North Carolina Central

L 77-74

Home

2/19/2022

Norfolk State

-

Home

2/21/2022

Howard

-

Away

2/26/2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore

-

Away

2/28/2022

Delaware State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Morgan State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Norfolk State at Coppin State

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

