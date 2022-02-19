How to Watch Coppin State vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Coppin State Eagles (5-19, 4-5 MEAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (17-5, 8-1 MEAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Physical Education Complex. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Norfolk State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Arena: Physical Education Complex

Physical Education Complex Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Norfolk State

The Spartans score 75.0 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 75.7 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles' 67.2 points per game are only 2.8 more points than the 64.4 the Spartans allow to opponents.

This season, the Spartans have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Joe Bryant Jr. leads the Spartans in points and assists per game, scoring 16.2 points and distributing 3.2 assists.

Kris Bankston leads Norfolk State in rebounding, pulling down 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.

Bryant makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Bryant and Bankston lead Norfolk State on the defensive end, with Bryant leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Bankston in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch

Tyree Corbett holds the top spot on the Eagles leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Coppin State's assist leader is Nendah Tarke with 2.5 per game. He also scores 13.0 points per game and grabs 6.6 rebounds per game.

Kyle Cardaci is reliable from distance and leads the Eagles with 2.0 made threes per game.

Coppin State's leader in steals is Tarke (3.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Corbett (0.9 per game).

Norfolk State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/24/2022 Morgan State W 82-62 Home 1/29/2022 South Carolina State W 87-69 Away 1/31/2022 North Carolina Central L 70-67 Away 2/12/2022 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 70-63 Home 2/14/2022 Delaware State W 69-66 Away 2/19/2022 Coppin State - Away 2/21/2022 Morgan State - Away 2/26/2022 South Carolina State - Home 2/28/2022 North Carolina Central - Home 3/3/2022 Howard - Home

Coppin State Schedule