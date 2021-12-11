Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Coppin State Eagles (1-12) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Towson Tigers (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Physical Education Complex.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Towson

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Next Level Sports

Next Level Sports Arena: Physical Education Complex

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Towson

The 71.4 points per game the Tigers score are 6.5 fewer points than the Eagles allow (77.9).

The Eagles score an average of 64.3 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 64.8 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

The Eagles' 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.1%).

Towson Players to Watch

Cameron Holden leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Terry Nolan Jr. is Towson's best passer, dispensing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 12.2 PPG.

Nicolas Timberlake leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Towson steals leader is Holden, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Thompson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch

Jesse Zarzuela's points (15.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.

Tyree Corbett grabs 7.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.9 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Coppin State rebounding leaderboard.

Zarzuela knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.

Coppin State's leader in steals is Nendah Tarke with 2.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Corbett with 0.8 per game.

Towson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 San Francisco L 71-61 Home 11/26/2021 New Mexico W 73-58 Away 12/2/2021 LIU W 72-63 Home 12/6/2021 Kent State W 73-58 Away 12/8/2021 Ohio State L 85-74 Away 12/11/2021 Coppin State - Away 12/14/2021 UNC Greensboro - Home 12/22/2021 Navy - Away 12/31/2021 JMU - Home 1/3/2022 Drexel - Away 1/5/2022 Delaware - Away

Coppin State Schedule