    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Coppin State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Coppin State Eagles (1-12) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Towson Tigers (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Physical Education Complex.

    How to Watch Coppin State vs. Towson

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Next Level Sports
    • Arena: Physical Education Complex
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Towson

    • The 71.4 points per game the Tigers score are 6.5 fewer points than the Eagles allow (77.9).
    • The Eagles score an average of 64.3 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 64.8 the Tigers allow.
    • The Tigers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
    • The Eagles' 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.1%).

    Towson Players to Watch

    • Cameron Holden leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
    • Terry Nolan Jr. is Towson's best passer, dispensing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 12.2 PPG.
    • Nicolas Timberlake leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Towson steals leader is Holden, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Thompson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Coppin State Players to Watch

    • Jesse Zarzuela's points (15.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.
    • Tyree Corbett grabs 7.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.9 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Coppin State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Zarzuela knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
    • Coppin State's leader in steals is Nendah Tarke with 2.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Corbett with 0.8 per game.

    Towson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    San Francisco

    L 71-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    New Mexico

    W 73-58

    Away

    12/2/2021

    LIU

    W 72-63

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Kent State

    W 73-58

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ohio State

    L 85-74

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Navy

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    JMU

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Drexel

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Delaware

    -

    Away

    Coppin State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Canisius

    L 76-75

    Away

    11/27/2021

    East Carolina

    L 70-68

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 93-81

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Cornell

    L 92-77

    Away

    12/8/2021

    George Washington

    L 75-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Drexel

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    George Mason

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    South Carolina State

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    North Carolina Central

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Towson at Coppin State

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

