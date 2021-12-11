How to Watch Coppin State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (1-12) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Towson Tigers (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Physical Education Complex.
How to Watch Coppin State vs. Towson
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Next Level Sports
- Arena: Physical Education Complex
Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Towson
- The 71.4 points per game the Tigers score are 6.5 fewer points than the Eagles allow (77.9).
- The Eagles score an average of 64.3 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 64.8 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- The Eagles' 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.1%).
Towson Players to Watch
- Cameron Holden leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
- Terry Nolan Jr. is Towson's best passer, dispensing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 12.2 PPG.
- Nicolas Timberlake leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Towson steals leader is Holden, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Thompson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Jesse Zarzuela's points (15.7 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.
- Tyree Corbett grabs 7.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.9 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Coppin State rebounding leaderboard.
- Zarzuela knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
- Coppin State's leader in steals is Nendah Tarke with 2.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Corbett with 0.8 per game.
Towson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
San Francisco
L 71-61
Home
11/26/2021
New Mexico
W 73-58
Away
12/2/2021
LIU
W 72-63
Home
12/6/2021
Kent State
W 73-58
Away
12/8/2021
Ohio State
L 85-74
Away
12/11/2021
Coppin State
-
Away
12/14/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Home
12/22/2021
Navy
-
Away
12/31/2021
JMU
-
Home
1/3/2022
Drexel
-
Away
1/5/2022
Delaware
-
Away
Coppin State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Canisius
L 76-75
Away
11/27/2021
East Carolina
L 70-68
Away
12/1/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 93-81
Away
12/3/2021
Cornell
L 92-77
Away
12/8/2021
George Washington
L 75-62
Away
12/11/2021
Towson
-
Home
12/14/2021
Drexel
-
Away
12/23/2021
George Mason
-
Away
12/29/2021
Indiana State
-
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina State
-
Away
1/10/2022
North Carolina Central
-
Away