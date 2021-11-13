Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Coppin State vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Coppin State Eagles (0-0) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 24 UConn Huskies (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Coppin State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UConn vs Coppin State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UConn

    -34.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for UConn vs. Coppin State

    • Last year, the Huskies scored 7.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Eagles allowed (79.1).
    • The Eagles scored an average of 72.8 points per game last year, 8.2 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies allowed.
    • The Huskies made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
    • The Eagles shot at a 41.1% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points below the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Whaley posted 8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season, shooting 47.9% from the field.
    • R.J. Cole paced the Huskies at 4.3 assists per game last year, while also posting 3 rebounds and 12.2 points.
    • Tyrese Martin paced the Huskies at 7.2 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 1 assists and 9.9 points.
    • James Bouknight led his team in points per contest (15.6) last year, and also put up 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Adama Sanogo put up 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

    Coppin State Players to Watch

    • Anthony Tarke scored 16.1 points, grabbed 8.1 rebounds and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Kyle Cardaci hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Tarke was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 2.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Coppin State at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
