    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Coppin State Eagles at UConn Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Coppin State plays its fourth game of the week when it travels to UConn on Saturday afternoon in college basketball.
    Author:

    Coppin State's rough first week of basketball is almost over, but the team still has to travel to UConn for its fourth game in five days. 

    The Eagles have gone on the road to Loyola Chicago, DePaul and Rider already this week and will hit the road for three more next week to play seven games in 11 days.

    How to Watch Coppin State at UConn Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    It is a rough schedule and one that hasn't led to any wins yet for the Eagles. They aren't afraid to go out and play on the road, but it is taking its toll on the team. 

    Saturday they get the tough task of heading to UConn to try to upset a Huskies team coming off a blowout win in its season opener on Tuesday.

    UConn took little time jumping out to a lead against Central Connecticut State. The Huskies led by 29 at the break and kept going in the second half. They would finish with a 99-48 win that gave them a great start to their season.

    Adama Sanogo led five UConn players with 20 points.

    The Huskies will look to take care of business against a Coppin State team that is really struggling before they play two more games and then head to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Coppin State Eagles at UConn Huskies

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
