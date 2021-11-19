Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Coppin State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Coppin State Eagles (1-5) will visit the Virginia Cavaliers (1-2) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Coppin State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
    Virginia vs Coppin State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Virginia

    -24.5

    128.5 points

    Key Stats for Virginia vs. Coppin State

    • Last year, the Cavaliers scored 68.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 79.1 the Eagles allowed.
    • The Eagles scored an average of 72.8 points per game last year, 12.3 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.
    • The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
    • The Eagles shot 41.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 41.6% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jay Huff paced his squad in rebounds per contest (7.1) last year, and also posted 13 points and 1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 2.6 blocks (10th in college basketball).
    • Sam Hauser paced his team in both points (16) and assists (1.8) per game last season, and also put up 6.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Trey Murphy III put up 11.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last year.
    • Kihei Clark put up a team-high 4.5 assists per contest last year. He also averaged 9.5 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field.
    • Reece Beekman posted 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

    Coppin State Players to Watch

    • Nendah Tarke gets the Eagles 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also posts 2.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Tyree Corbett is putting up a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.8 points and 1 assists, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Eagles receive 5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Kyle Cardaci.
    • The Eagles receive 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Reggie James.

