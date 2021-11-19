Nov 13, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Coppin State Eagles (1-5) will visit the Virginia Cavaliers (1-2) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Coppin State

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -24.5 128.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Coppin State

Last year, the Cavaliers scored 68.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 79.1 the Eagles allowed.

The Eagles scored an average of 72.8 points per game last year, 12.3 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.

The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

The Eagles shot 41.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 41.6% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jay Huff paced his squad in rebounds per contest (7.1) last year, and also posted 13 points and 1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 2.6 blocks (10th in college basketball).

Sam Hauser paced his team in both points (16) and assists (1.8) per game last season, and also put up 6.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Trey Murphy III put up 11.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last year.

Kihei Clark put up a team-high 4.5 assists per contest last year. He also averaged 9.5 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field.

Reece Beekman posted 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Coppin State Players to Watch