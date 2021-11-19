Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Coppin State Eagles at Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Coppin State goes for its second straight win on Friday night when it travels to Virginia to take on the Cavaliers in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    The Coppin State men's basketball teams's tough early schedule finally produced a win on Wednesday when they beat Loyola (Md.) 71–49. The win snapped a five-game losing streak and improved the Eagles' record to 1–5 on the year.

    How to Watch Coppin State at Virginia Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Live stream the Coppin State at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    INLINE

    FuboTV

    The win came in the Eagles' first home game, but they go back on the road to Virginia for the first of seven straight games away from home.

    On Friday, the Eagles will look to make it two in a row and upset a reeling Virginia team.

    The Cavaliers, who were ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP Poll, have struggled out the gate, losing two of their first three games.

    INLINE

    Virginia opened the season with an upset loss to Navy and then, after a win against Radford, the Cavaliers were blown out by No. 15 Houston on Tuesday.

    It has been a tough start for a Cavaliers team that is used to being one of the best in the country. They will look to get back on track when they play Coppin State.

    Virginia has shown they are susceptible to being upset. The Cavaliers need to make sure they don't overlook a Coppin State team ready to pull off a huge upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Coppin State Eagles at Virginia Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17135024
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Hornets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17143363
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass Lowell at George Washington

    1 minute ago
    Mar 2, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Elon

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Michigan at Purdue

    1 minute ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Mason Patriots forward Josh Oduro (13) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch George Mason at James Madison

    1 minute ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at Virginia

    1 minute ago
    Hockey Fans
    College Hockey

    How to Watch St. Lawrence vs. Princeton

    1 minute ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Massachusetts

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy