How to Watch Coppin State at Virginia

Coppin State goes for its second straight win on Friday night when it travels to Virginia to take on the Cavaliers in men's college basketball.

The Coppin State men's basketball teams's tough early schedule finally produced a win on Wednesday when they beat Loyola (Md.) 71–49. The win snapped a five-game losing streak and improved the Eagles' record to 1–5 on the year.

The win came in the Eagles' first home game, but they go back on the road to Virginia for the first of seven straight games away from home.

On Friday, the Eagles will look to make it two in a row and upset a reeling Virginia team.

The Cavaliers, who were ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP Poll, have struggled out the gate, losing two of their first three games.

Virginia opened the season with an upset loss to Navy and then, after a win against Radford, the Cavaliers were blown out by No. 15 Houston on Tuesday.

It has been a tough start for a Cavaliers team that is used to being one of the best in the country. They will look to get back on track when they play Coppin State.

Virginia has shown they are susceptible to being upset. The Cavaliers need to make sure they don't overlook a Coppin State team ready to pull off a huge upset.

