On Sunday, Cornell will travel to face Brown in this Ivy League college basketball matchup, where a win would be huge for each team looking to move up the conference standings.

How to Watch Cornell at Brown Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Big Red enters the showdown with a 10-6 overall record but a 2-3 record in conference play, which has them sitting fifth in the standings. Cornell is coming off an impressive win, however, defeating Harvard 76-61 last week behind four players scoring double-digit points, led by Jordan Jones and his 18 points and four rebounds.

Brown, meanwhile, enters with a 10-11 record and a 2-4 record in conference play. The Bears' last game was a huge 93-74 win over Columbia in which Tamenang Choh led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds.

With both teams needing wins to move up in the conference standings, look for both Cornell and Brown to play their hearts out on Sunday.

To catch the action, tune into NESN Plus at 11:00 a.m. ET on Jan. 30. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was since moved.

