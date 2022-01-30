Skip to main content

How to Watch Cornell at Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Ivy League teams needing wins meet on Sunday when Cornell takes on Brown in this college basketball matchup.

On Sunday, Cornell will travel to face Brown in this Ivy League college basketball matchup, where a win would be huge for each team looking to move up the conference standings.

How to Watch Cornell at Brown Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Cornell at Brown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Big Red enters the showdown with a 10-6 overall record but a 2-3 record in conference play, which has them sitting fifth in the standings. Cornell is coming off an impressive win, however, defeating Harvard 76-61 last week behind four players scoring double-digit points, led by Jordan Jones and his 18 points and four rebounds. 

Brown, meanwhile, enters with a 10-11 record and a 2-4 record in conference play. The Bears' last game was a huge 93-74 win over Columbia in which Tamenang Choh led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds. 

With both teams needing wins to move up in the conference standings, look for both Cornell and Brown to play their hearts out on Sunday.

To catch the action, tune into NESN Plus at 11:00 a.m. ET on Jan. 30. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was since moved.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Cornell at Brown

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut at Providence in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
patrick-mahomes
SI Guide

Bengals, Chiefs and 49ers, Rams Battle for a Super Bowl Berth

2 minutes ago
cornell
College Basketball

How to Watch Cornell at Brown

2 minutes ago
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Toluca vs. Pachuca

7 minutes ago
Egypt AFCON 3
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt vs Morocco

1 hour ago
Golf Course
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round

9 hours ago
imago1009368126h
Coupe de France

How to Watch Reims vs. SC Bastia

10 hours ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 4

13 hours ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at Nevada

13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy