How to Watch Cornell at Columbia in Men’s College Basketball

The Cornell Big Red (14-10) wrap up the season against rival Columbia (4-21) with both teams below .500 in conference play this season as they head into the Ivy League tournament.

Cornell took down Columbia earlier this season for their second win in a row over the Lions. The Big Red jumped out to an early double-figure lead four minutes in and led by as many as 18 points behind a career-high 23 points from senior Dean Noll.

Although Cornell built an early lead, the Lions cut the deficit to four twice in the second half, but the lead for the Big Red never dipped below two possessions as Cornell answered every run.

Most recently, Cornell outlasted Yale 71-65 in a win on Saturday thanks to a balanced scoring attack with three Big Red forwards in double figures.

As for Columbia, they’ve struggled in conference play this season with a 1-12 record, falling to Brown in their most recent action.

