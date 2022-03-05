Skip to main content

How to Watch Cornell at Columbia in Men’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cornell wraps up the season against Ivy League rival Columbia.

The Cornell Big Red (14-10) wrap up the season against rival Columbia (4-21) with both teams below .500 in conference play this season as they head into the Ivy League tournament.

How to Watch Cornell at Columbia in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Cornell at Columbia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cornell took down Columbia earlier this season for their second win in a row over the Lions. The Big Red jumped out to an early double-figure lead four minutes in and led by as many as 18 points behind a career-high 23 points from senior Dean Noll.

Although Cornell built an early lead, the Lions cut the deficit to four twice in the second half, but the lead for the Big Red never dipped below two possessions as Cornell answered every run.

Most recently, Cornell outlasted Yale 71-65 in a win on Saturday thanks to a balanced scoring attack with three Big Red forwards in double figures.

As for Columbia, they’ve struggled in conference play this season with a 1-12 record, falling to Brown in their most recent action.

Regional restrictions may apply

