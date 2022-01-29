How to Watch Cornell vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Brown Bears guard Kino Lilly Jr. (10) shoots a three point shot over Maryland Terrapins guard Ian Martinez (23) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cornell Big Red (9-6, 2-3 Ivy League) will visit the Brown Bears (10-11, 2-4 Ivy League) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Brown vs. Cornell

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Newman Arena

Newman Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Brown vs. Cornell

The Bears record 71.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.0 the Big Red give up.

The Big Red's 80.1 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 68.1 the Bears give up.

The Bears make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

The Big Red have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Brown Players to Watch

Tamenang Choh posts 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.4 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field.

Kino Lilly Jr. averages 13.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaylan Gainey posts 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Paxson Wojcik averages 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dan Friday is tops on his team in assists per game (2.5), and also averages 8.2 points and 2.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Cornell Players to Watch