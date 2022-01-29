Skip to main content

How to Watch Cornell vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Brown Bears guard Kino Lilly Jr. (10) shoots a three point shot over Maryland Terrapins guard Ian Martinez (23) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cornell Big Red (9-6, 2-3 Ivy League) will visit the Brown Bears (10-11, 2-4 Ivy League) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Brown vs. Cornell

Key Stats for Brown vs. Cornell

  • The Bears record 71.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.0 the Big Red give up.
  • The Big Red's 80.1 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 68.1 the Bears give up.
  • The Bears make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • The Big Red have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Brown Players to Watch

  • Tamenang Choh posts 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.4 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field.
  • Kino Lilly Jr. averages 13.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jaylan Gainey posts 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
  • Paxson Wojcik averages 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Dan Friday is tops on his team in assists per game (2.5), and also averages 8.2 points and 2.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Cornell Players to Watch

  • Chris Manon is putting up a team-leading 9.5 points per game. And he is producing 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Big Red receive 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Dean Noll.
  • Keller Boothby is posting 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 54.2% from 3-point range (first in college basketball), with 2.6 triples per game.
  • Kobe Dickson is No. 1 on the Big Red in rebounding (4.6 per game) and assists (2.9), and produces 5.5 points. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • The Big Red get 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Sarju Patel.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Cornell at Brown

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

