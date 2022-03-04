Cornell vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cornell vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Cornell Big Red guard Dean Noll (25) and Syracuse Orange forward Elijah Hughes (33) react to a loose ball during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 20, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Cornell Big Red guard Dean Noll (25) and Syracuse Orange forward Elijah Hughes (33) react to a loose ball during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbia Lions (4-21, 1-12 Ivy League) will try to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Cornell Big Red (14-10, 6-7 Ivy League) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Columbia vs. Cornell

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Columbia vs. Cornell

  • The Lions average 67.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 75.0 the Big Red allow.
  • The Big Red score an average of 79.5 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 78.8 the Lions give up.
  • This season, the Lions have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Big Red's opponents have made.

Columbia Players to Watch

  • Liam Murphy puts up 12.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Patrick Harding paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.0), and also averages 5.1 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 7.3 points, 0.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Zavian McLean averages 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Cornell Players to Watch

  • The Big Red get 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Dean Noll.
  • Chris Manon is the Big Red's top scorer (10.3 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and posts 3.6 rebounds.
  • Kobe Dickson is No. 1 on the Big Red in rebounding (4.5 per game) and assists (2.8), and produces 5.8 points. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • The Big Red receive 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Keller Boothby.
  • The Big Red receive 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Sarju Patel.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Cornell at Columbia

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Cornell Big Red guard Dean Noll (25) and Syracuse Orange forward Elijah Hughes (33) react to a loose ball during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cornell vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (2) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Sam Alajiki (24) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy