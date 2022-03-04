Cornell vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Nov 20, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Cornell Big Red guard Dean Noll (25) and Syracuse Orange forward Elijah Hughes (33) react to a loose ball during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbia Lions (4-21, 1-12 Ivy League) will try to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Cornell Big Red (14-10, 6-7 Ivy League) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Columbia vs. Cornell

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Columbia vs. Cornell

The Lions average 67.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 75.0 the Big Red allow.

The Big Red score an average of 79.5 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 78.8 the Lions give up.

This season, the Lions have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Big Red's opponents have made.

Columbia Players to Watch

Liam Murphy puts up 12.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Patrick Harding paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.0), and also averages 5.1 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 7.3 points, 0.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Zavian McLean averages 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Cornell Players to Watch