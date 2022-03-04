Cornell vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Cornell vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Columbia Lions (4-21, 1-12 Ivy League) will try to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Cornell Big Red (14-10, 6-7 Ivy League) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Columbia vs. Cornell
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Columbia vs. Cornell
- The Lions average 67.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 75.0 the Big Red allow.
- The Big Red score an average of 79.5 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 78.8 the Lions give up.
- This season, the Lions have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Big Red's opponents have made.
Columbia Players to Watch
- Liam Murphy puts up 12.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Patrick Harding paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.0), and also averages 5.1 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 7.3 points, 0.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
- Zavian McLean averages 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
Cornell Players to Watch
- The Big Red get 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Dean Noll.
- Chris Manon is the Big Red's top scorer (10.3 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and posts 3.6 rebounds.
- Kobe Dickson is No. 1 on the Big Red in rebounding (4.5 per game) and assists (2.8), and produces 5.8 points. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Big Red receive 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Keller Boothby.
- The Big Red receive 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Sarju Patel.
