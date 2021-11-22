Nov 10, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball as Youngstown State Penguins guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes (left) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Cornell

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -15.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Cornell

Cornell did not play any games in 2020-21.

Penn State Players to Watch