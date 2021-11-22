Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Cornell vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball as Youngstown State Penguins guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes (left) defends during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Penn State vs Cornell Betting Information

    Penn State

    -15.5

    139.5 points

    Key Stats for Penn State vs. Cornell

    • Cornell did not play any games in 2020-21.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Myreon Jones led his team in points per game (15.3) last season, and also put up 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Izaiah Brockington posted 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
    • John Harrar was tops on the Nittany Lions at 8.7 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 1.3 assists and 8.8 points.
    • Jamari Wheeler led the Nittany Lions at 3.4 assists per game last season, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 points.
    • Seth Lundy posted 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

