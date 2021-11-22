Publish date:
How to Watch Cornell vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bryce Jordan Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penn State
-15.5
139.5 points
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Cornell
- Cornell did not play any games in 2020-21.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Myreon Jones led his team in points per game (15.3) last season, and also put up 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Izaiah Brockington posted 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- John Harrar was tops on the Nittany Lions at 8.7 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 1.3 assists and 8.8 points.
- Jamari Wheeler led the Nittany Lions at 3.4 assists per game last season, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 points.
- Seth Lundy posted 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
November
22
2021
Cornell at Penn State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)