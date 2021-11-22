How to Watch Cornell at Penn State

The undefeated first-place team in the Ivy League in Cornell travels to face Penn State in a Monday night men's college basketball showdown.

Cornell is 4–0 so far this season and in first place in the Ivy League entering Monday's game against Penn State. The Big Red opened their season with a 76–69 win against Binghamton. They beat Lafayette 90–85, Colgate 78–68 and most recently beat Wells College 107–48.

Penn State is 2–1 to open their season. The Nittany Lions began with a 75–59 win against Youngstown State. After that win, they lost to the University of Massachusetts 81–56. They did bounce back and get a win against St. Francis (N.Y.) 74–59.

How to Watch Cornell Big Red at Penn State Nittany Lions Online:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Big Red are led by Jordan Jones and Kobe Dickson. Jones averages 15.3 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game. Dickson leads the team in assists and rebounds with 2.5 assists and 7 rebounds.

The Nittany Lions are led by Sam Sessoms and John Harrar. Sessoms averages a team-leading 18.3 points per game to go along with 3.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Harrar averaged 12.7 points per game with a team-leading 13.0 rebounds per game.

Cornell might be 4–0 but when you compare competition, Penn State has faced tougher opponents. The Big Red will be in for their toughest test of the season so far. The Big Red will only stay undefeated if they are up for the task.

