How to Watch Cornell vs. Princeton: Ivy League Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 1 seed Princeton Tigers (22-5, 12-2 Ivy League) head into the Ivy League Tournament against the No. 4 seed Cornell Big Red (15-10, 7-7 Ivy League) on Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion, starting at 11:00 AM.
How to Watch Princeton vs. Cornell
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lavietes Pavilion
- Arena: Lavietes Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Princeton
-6
153.5 points
Key Stats for Princeton vs. Cornell
- The Tigers put up 6.0 more points per game (80.6) than the Big Red allow (74.6).
- The Big Red score an average of 79.4 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 69.4 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
Princeton Players to Watch
- Ethan Wright is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.0), and also posts 14.7 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jaelin Llewellyn posts a team-high 15.4 points per contest. He is also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ryan Langborg puts up 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Drew Friberg puts up 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Cornell Players to Watch
- Chris Manon is No. 1 on the Big Red in scoring (10.2 points per game) and assists (1.8), and puts up 3.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Keller Boothby gives the Big Red 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Sarju Patel is posting 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Kobe Dickson leads the Big Red in rebounding (4.6 per game) and assists (2.8), and produces 5.7 points. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
12
2022
Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Princeton
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)