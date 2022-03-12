Skip to main content

How to Watch Cornell vs. Princeton: Ivy League Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 1 seed Princeton Tigers (22-5, 12-2 Ivy League) head into the Ivy League Tournament against the No. 4 seed Cornell Big Red (15-10, 7-7 Ivy League) on Saturday at Lavietes Pavilion, starting at 11:00 AM.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Cornell

Princeton vs Cornell Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Princeton

-6

153.5 points

Key Stats for Princeton vs. Cornell

  • The Tigers put up 6.0 more points per game (80.6) than the Big Red allow (74.6).
  • The Big Red score an average of 79.4 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 69.4 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Princeton Players to Watch

  • Ethan Wright is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.0), and also posts 14.7 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jaelin Llewellyn posts a team-high 15.4 points per contest. He is also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Ryan Langborg puts up 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Drew Friberg puts up 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Cornell Players to Watch

  • Chris Manon is No. 1 on the Big Red in scoring (10.2 points per game) and assists (1.8), and puts up 3.6 rebounds. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Keller Boothby gives the Big Red 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Sarju Patel is posting 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
  • Kobe Dickson leads the Big Red in rebounding (4.6 per game) and assists (2.8), and produces 5.7 points. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Princeton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

