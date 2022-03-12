How to Watch Cornell vs Princeton in Men's College Basketball

Top seed Princeton faces off against the No. 4 seeded Cornell in the Ivy League Semifinals today.

Cornell finished as the No. 4 team in the Ivy League with a 15-10 overall record this season. The Big Red also finished exactly .500 at 7-7 inside of conference play.

They ended their season with two back-to-back wins against Yale and Columbia that snapped a three-game losing streak before that. As the No. 4 team, they draw the big against the Ivy League No. 1 ranked team.

Ivy League Tournament, Semifinal: Cornell vs Princeton

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

That No. 1 team happens to be Princeton. Princeton finished their season with only five losses at 22-5 overall this season. The Tigers also finished 12-2 inside of conference play this season leading them to the first overall spot.

Princeton finished their season on a seven-game winning streak, but one of the two losses that the Tigers dropped this year was to Cornell on the road by five 88-83. This is a revenge game for the top-seeded Tigers.

Princeton is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -6.5 points and a money line of -275. Cornell's money line is +210, and the total projected points are Over/Under 152.5 points.

