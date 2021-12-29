Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Cornell vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    The Syracuse Orange (6-5) battle the Cornell Big Red (7-2) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Syracuse vs. Cornell

    Syracuse vs Cornell Betting Information

    Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Cornell

    • The Orange score 78.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 77.3 the Big Red allow.
    • The Big Red's 86 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 76.5 the Orange give up to opponents.
    • The Orange make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
    • The Big Red's 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange with 18.5 points per game and 3.5 assists, while also posting 3.5 rebounds.
    • Jesse Edwards posts 11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 72.5% from the field (fifth in college basketball).
    • Joseph Girard III is tops on his team in assists per game (4.7), and also averages 14.7 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Cole Swider is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (7.1), and also averages 12.3 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Cornell Players to Watch

    • Kobe Dickson leads the Big Red in rebounding (5.9 per game) and assists (3.4), and averages 7.4 points. He also posts 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
    • Chris Manon gives the Big Red 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • The Big Red receive 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Sarju Patel.
    • Greg Dolan gives the Big Red 6.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Keller Boothby is posting 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 60.9% of his shots from the floor and 60.5% from 3-point range (first in the nation), with 2.9 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    Cornell at Syracuse

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

