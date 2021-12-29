Publish date:
How to Watch Cornell vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (6-5) battle the Cornell Big Red (7-2) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Cornell
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Syracuse
-15
165 points
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Cornell
- The Orange score 78.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 77.3 the Big Red allow.
- The Big Red's 86 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 76.5 the Orange give up to opponents.
- The Orange make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Big Red have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- The Big Red's 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim leads the Orange with 18.5 points per game and 3.5 assists, while also posting 3.5 rebounds.
- Jesse Edwards posts 11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 72.5% from the field (fifth in college basketball).
- Joseph Girard III is tops on his team in assists per game (4.7), and also averages 14.7 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Cole Swider is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (7.1), and also averages 12.3 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Cornell Players to Watch
- Kobe Dickson leads the Big Red in rebounding (5.9 per game) and assists (3.4), and averages 7.4 points. He also posts 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Chris Manon gives the Big Red 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Big Red receive 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Sarju Patel.
- Greg Dolan gives the Big Red 6.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Keller Boothby is posting 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 60.9% of his shots from the floor and 60.5% from 3-point range (first in the nation), with 2.9 triples per contest.
How To Watch
December
29
2021
Cornell at Syracuse
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
