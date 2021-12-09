Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Cornell at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cornell goes for its fifth straight win when it travels to take on Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.
    Cornell has been hot over the last two weeks as it has rolled off four straight wins after suffering its only loss of the season to Penn State on Nov. 22.

    How to Watch Cornell at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Cornell at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Big Red is 8-1 on the season and have won four in a row for the second time this season. Wednesday night, they will look to get the fifth straight win and an upset of a Virginia Tech team that has lost three of its last four games.

    The slump for the Hokies has spoiled a 5-0 start to the year and now has them at 6-3 on the season. 

    Virginia Tech lost close games to Memphis and Xavier, who were both ranked, but lost by 19 to Wake Forest in its ACC opener on Saturday.

    The Hokies go back out of the conference looking to get back on track and beat a very good Cornell team.

    Virginia Tech is listed as a big favorite, but Cornell is definitely capable of coming in and getting the upset win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

