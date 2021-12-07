Cornell vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cornell vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) will host the Cornell Big Red (7-1) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Cornell
- The 69.2 points per game the Hokies record are 6.2 fewer points than the Big Red give up (75.4).
- The Big Red's 89.3 points per game are 33 more points than the 56.3 the Hokies allow.
- This season, the Hokies have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Big Red's opponents have knocked down.
- The Big Red have shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 10 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma averages 14.2 points and 1.7 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 6.6 rebounds, shooting 47.9% from the floor.
- Justyn Mutts leads his squad in both rebounds (7) and assists (3) per game, and also posts 10.3 points. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Nahiem Alleyne averages 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Hunter Cattoor is putting up 8.6 points, 2.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Storm Murphy puts up 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Cornell Players to Watch
- Kobe Dickson is No. 1 on the Big Red in rebounding (6.4 per game) and assists (3.6), and puts up 7 points. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- The Big Red receive 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Chris Manon.
- Sarju Patel gets the Big Red 10.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Greg Dolan is putting up 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 52.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Keller Boothby gives the Big Red 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
