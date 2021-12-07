Cornell vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) will host the Cornell Big Red (7-1) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Cornell

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Cornell

The 69.2 points per game the Hokies record are 6.2 fewer points than the Big Red give up (75.4).

The Big Red's 89.3 points per game are 33 more points than the 56.3 the Hokies allow.

This season, the Hokies have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Big Red's opponents have knocked down.

The Big Red have shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 10 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma averages 14.2 points and 1.7 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 6.6 rebounds, shooting 47.9% from the floor.

Justyn Mutts leads his squad in both rebounds (7) and assists (3) per game, and also posts 10.3 points. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nahiem Alleyne averages 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Hunter Cattoor is putting up 8.6 points, 2.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Storm Murphy puts up 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Cornell Players to Watch