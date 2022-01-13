Skip to main content

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indiana hosts Nebraska on Thursday night looking to win its eighth straight game.

Indiana continues to prove why it is the favorite to win the Big Ten as it has won seven straight including its first four in the conference. The Hoosiers have beat Penn State, Ohio State, Maryland, and Wisconsin to begin conference play.

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska at Indiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a dominant start for the Hoosiers as they have just two losses on the year. The two losses came against No. 7 Stanford and No. 2 NC State.

Indiana has climbed up to No. 6 in the country but will need to play well on Thursday night if they want to beat a pesky Nebraska team.

The Cornhuskers head to Indiana with a record of 13-2 but have lost two of their last three games. They lost to Michigan State and Iowa but picked up a huge 79-58 win against No. 8 Michigan last Tuesday.

They are now just 2-2 in the Big Ten but have shown they can compete with the top teams in the conference.

Thursday they get another tough test against an Indiana team that is one of the best in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Nebraska at Indiana in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL FANS
Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League

How to Watch Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Semifinals: Cangrejeros de Santurce at Criollos de Caguas

just now
duke women
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Duke in Women's College Basketball

just now
NEBRASKA
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

just now
USATSI_17489149
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Washington State

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) for a layup attempt in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Seton Hall vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) for a layup attempt in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
drew-timme-chet-holmgren
SI Guide

Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme Lead Gonzaga Into Showdown With BYU

1 hour ago
ac milan
Coppa Italia

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Genoa

3 hours ago
Lecce Spezia
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Lecce vs. Vicenza Calcio

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy