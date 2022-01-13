How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indiana continues to prove why it is the favorite to win the Big Ten as it has won seven straight including its first four in the conference. The Hoosiers have beat Penn State, Ohio State, Maryland, and Wisconsin to begin conference play.

How to Watch Nebraska at Indiana in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Nebraska at Indiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a dominant start for the Hoosiers as they have just two losses on the year. The two losses came against No. 7 Stanford and No. 2 NC State.

Indiana has climbed up to No. 6 in the country but will need to play well on Thursday night if they want to beat a pesky Nebraska team.

The Cornhuskers head to Indiana with a record of 13-2 but have lost two of their last three games. They lost to Michigan State and Iowa but picked up a huge 79-58 win against No. 8 Michigan last Tuesday.

They are now just 2-2 in the Big Ten but have shown they can compete with the top teams in the conference.

Thursday they get another tough test against an Indiana team that is one of the best in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.