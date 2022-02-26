How to Watch Creighton at Providenc

Creighton goes for its seventh straight win on Saturday night when it travels to Big East leader Providence.

Creighton stayed hot on Wednesday night when it went to St. John's and came away with an 81-78 victory. It was the sixth straight win for the Bluejays, who have improved to 11-5 in the Big East and into a third-place tie with UConn.

How to Watch Creighton at Providence in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

It has been a great stretch for Creighton, but the last three games are going to be tough as it takes on Providence, before coming back home to take on No. 21 UConn and Seton Hall.

First up is a Friars team that is coming off a triple-overtime victory over Xavier. It was the third straight game that they have won in overtime. They do have an 89-84 loss to Villanova in between the wins, but they have been living on the edge the last couple of weeks.

Providence is going to win at least a share of the regular-season Big East title, but if they get a win in either of the last two games they will win it outright.

It won't be easy as they take on a red-hot Creighton team before traveling to Villanova to end the season.

