How to Watch Creighton at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The everchanging landscape of the Big East in the 2021-2022 season took yet another turn earlier this week, with Creighton's upset win over No. 17 Connecticut. With a major win snapping a two-game losing streak, the Bluejays now have plenty of momentum as they head to Newark to visit Seton Hall.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
In that win over UConn, Creighton got a lead early, and was up 10 points at the half. It spent the final minutes of the game holding off a late Huskies charge for the 59-55 victory.
The Bluejays managed to win despite losing starting center Ryan Kalkbrenner - who leads the Big East with a 65.5% field goal percentage - for most of the game with an injury. Senior forward Ryan Hawkins stepped up in a big way with a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double. The 23 points are the most Hawkins has scored against a conference opponent this season.
Like the Bluejays, the Pirates had some drama in their most recent win. After their halftime lead evaporated, they erased a five-point deficit with nine minutes to go to come back and beat Georgetown 70-63. Junior forward Tray Jackson tied a season-high with 21 points.
Will both teams get another nail-biter to begin the weekend of Big East action? Tune into FOX Sports 1 Friday at 7 p.m. ET to find out.
