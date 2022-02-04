How to Watch Creighton at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

On Tuesday, Creighton pulled off a major Big East upset beating No. 17 Connecticut to snap a two-game losing streak. Can the Bluejays ride that momentum as they head on the road to face Seton Hall Friday night?

The everchanging landscape of the Big East in the 2021-2022 season took yet another turn earlier this week, with Creighton's upset win over No. 17 Connecticut. With a major win snapping a two-game losing streak, the Bluejays now have plenty of momentum as they head to Newark to visit Seton Hall.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Creighton vs. Seton Hall on fuboTV:

In that win over UConn, Creighton got a lead early, and was up 10 points at the half. It spent the final minutes of the game holding off a late Huskies charge for the 59-55 victory.

The Bluejays managed to win despite losing starting center Ryan Kalkbrenner - who leads the Big East with a 65.5% field goal percentage - for most of the game with an injury. Senior forward Ryan Hawkins stepped up in a big way with a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double. The 23 points are the most Hawkins has scored against a conference opponent this season.

Like the Bluejays, the Pirates had some drama in their most recent win. After their halftime lead evaporated, they erased a five-point deficit with nine minutes to go to come back and beat Georgetown 70-63. Junior forward Tray Jackson tied a season-high with 21 points.

Will both teams get another nail-biter to begin the weekend of Big East action? Tune into FOX Sports 1 Friday at 7 p.m. ET to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.