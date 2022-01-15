Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton at Xavier in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier looks to move above .500 in conference play, while Creighton is going for its second Big East upset of the year when the two schools meet on Saturday.

No. 17 Xavier continues what has been a tough stretch of its schedule, returning home Saturday to host Creighton. The Musketeers will look to bounce back from a close loss to No. 14 Villanova in this one. 

How to Watch Creighton at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream Creighton at Xavier on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Xavier won seven games in a row between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but has alternated wins and losses since. That includes Big East wins over Marquette and Butler, with two losses to first place Villanova. 

On the season, Xavier is 12-3 overall with a 2-2 conference record. The Musketeers are 9-1 playing at the Cintas Center.

Creighton is playing for the first time in over two weeks, after multiple games postponed due to COVID. The Bluejays' most recent win, a 75-69 defeat of Marquette in double overtime, is an early candidate for Big East game of the year. 

Like Xavier, Creighton has already played Villanova twice. The first matchup resulted in the Wildcats' only loss, with the Bluejays coming out on top 79-59. 'Nova would even the series a few weeks later, in what is Creighton's most recent game.

Tip-off on Saturday is set for noon ET. The game can be found on FOX.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

