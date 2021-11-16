Creighton looks for its third win in a row to start the season when it travels to Nebraska on Tuesday in men's college basketball.

In-state foes battle on Tuesday night when Creighton heads over to Nebraska as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games in men's college basketball.

How to Watch Creighton at Nebraska Today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton comes into the game a perfect 2–0 on the season but it hasn't come easy. In the Bluejays' last game, they barely got past Kennesaw State in a low-scoring game. Creighton trailed by two at halftime but was able to pull away late in the 51–44 win.

On Tuesday, they will have to do better offensively if they want to beat a Nebraska team that is coming off its first win of the year on Friday against Sam Houston State.

The win comes after the Cornhuskers were upset in their season opener against Western Illinois.

Bryce McGowens has been as good as advertised for Nebraska as he has come in and lit up the scoreboard in his first two games and is averaging 27 points a game.

He is going to need more help, though, if the Cornhuskers expect to not only beat Creighton but compete in the Big Ten.

When these two school meet it is always a battle, so this should be a fun one in Lincoln on Tuesday night.

