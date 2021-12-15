Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Creighton vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 9, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) and forward Kimani Lawrence (4) celebrate against the Grand Canyon Lopes during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Creighton Bluejays (8-2) battle the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-6) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. Arizona State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. Arizona State

    • The 73.4 points per game the Bluejays record are 5.6 more points than the Sun Devils give up (67.8).
    • The Sun Devils' 64.7 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 66.1 the Bluejays allow.
    • The Bluejays are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • The Bluejays leader in points and rebounds is Ryan Hawkins, who scores 14.5 points and pulls down 6.5 rebounds per game.
    • Ryan Nembhard is Creighton's best passer, distributing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 13.1 PPG.
    • Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 13.2 points per game. He also adds 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Arizona State leaders in rebounding and assists are Kimani Lawrence with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.4 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Marreon Jackson with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game).
    • Horne is consistent from deep and leads the Sun Devils with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Arizona State's leader in steals is Luther Muhammad (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.7 per game).

    Creighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Southern Illinois

    W 66-64

    Away

    11/27/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 70-65

    Home

    11/30/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 80-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Iowa State

    L 64-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    BYU

    W 83-71

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Syracuse

    L 92-84

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 77-59

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    L 51-29

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon

    W 69-67

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Grand Canyon

    W 67-62

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Arizona State at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
