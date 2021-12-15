Publish date:
How to Watch Creighton vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (8-2) battle the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-6) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Arizona State
- The 73.4 points per game the Bluejays record are 5.6 more points than the Sun Devils give up (67.8).
- The Sun Devils' 64.7 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 66.1 the Bluejays allow.
- The Bluejays are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
Creighton Players to Watch
- The Bluejays leader in points and rebounds is Ryan Hawkins, who scores 14.5 points and pulls down 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Nembhard is Creighton's best passer, distributing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 13.1 PPG.
- Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 13.2 points per game. He also adds 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Arizona State leaders in rebounding and assists are Kimani Lawrence with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.4 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Marreon Jackson with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game).
- Horne is consistent from deep and leads the Sun Devils with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Arizona State's leader in steals is Luther Muhammad (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney (1.7 per game).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Southern Illinois
W 66-64
Away
11/27/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
W 70-65
Home
11/30/2021
North Dakota State
W 80-55
Home
12/4/2021
Iowa State
L 64-58
Home
12/11/2021
BYU
W 83-71
Home
12/14/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
12/17/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/20/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/28/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
1/1/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/5/2022
Villanova
-
Away
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Syracuse
L 92-84
Away
11/26/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 77-59
Away
12/1/2021
Washington State
L 51-29
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon
W 69-67
Away
12/9/2021
Grand Canyon
W 67-62
Home
12/14/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
12/21/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
12/30/2021
USC
-
Away
1/1/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/8/2022
Arizona
-
Home
How To Watch
December
14
2021
Arizona State at Creighton
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)