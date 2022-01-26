How to Watch Creighton vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

Creighton is going for its third win in a row Wednesday night, traveling to Indianapolis to take on Butler. However, its head coach, Greg McDermott, won't be making the trip.

Creighton will be looking for its third straight win Wednesday night when the Bluejays head to Indianapolis to take on Butler. However, they will be without head coach Greg McDermott, who will miss his second game after testing positive for COVID-19.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Butler Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Creighton vs. Butler on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their first game without McDermott, the Bluejays were successful in taking down DePaul 60-47. They held DePaul to a 35.2% shooting percentage in that game, with the Blue Demons going just 5-of-24 in the second half.

Creighton is now 12-5 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. The Bluejays are tied with UConn for fourth place in the Big East and one game back of Marquette for third.

On the other side, Butler has gone through a gauntlet of a schedule to start its conference slate. Six of the Bulldogs' nine Big East games have come against ranked opponents, including each of the last four. They head into the second half of their conference schedule battle-tested and with easier games ahead.



Will the Bulldogs get back on track with a win? Or will Creighton keep things rolling without coach McDermott and pick up a fourth consecutive win? Tune in Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET for tip-off.

Regional restrictions may apply.