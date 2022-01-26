Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Creighton is going for its third win in a row Wednesday night, traveling to Indianapolis to take on Butler. However, its head coach, Greg McDermott, won't be making the trip.

Creighton will be looking for its third straight win Wednesday night when the Bluejays head to Indianapolis to take on Butler. However, they will be without head coach Greg McDermott, who will miss his second game after testing positive for COVID-19. 

How to Watch Creighton vs. Butler Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Creighton vs. Butler on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their first game without McDermott, the Bluejays were successful in taking down DePaul 60-47. They held DePaul to a 35.2% shooting percentage in that game, with the Blue Demons going just 5-of-24 in the second half.

Creighton is now 12-5 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. The Bluejays are tied with UConn for fourth place in the Big East and one game back of Marquette for third.

On the other side, Butler has gone through a gauntlet of a schedule to start its conference slate. Six of the Bulldogs' nine Big East games have come against ranked opponents, including each of the last four. They head into the second half of their conference schedule battle-tested and with easier games ahead.

Will the Bulldogs get back on track with a win? Or will Creighton keep things rolling without coach McDermott and pick up a fourth consecutive win? Tune in Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET for tip-off.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Creighton vs. Butler

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17552921
College Basketball

How to Watch Providence at Xavier

1 minute ago
USATSI_17548762
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) reacts during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Xavier vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) reacts during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Providence vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17546656
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Tennessee

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy