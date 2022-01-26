Creighton vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (9-10, 2-6 Big East) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (13-5, 4-2 Big East) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Creighton

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Creighton vs Butler Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Creighton

-2.5

125 points

Key Stats for Butler vs. Creighton

  • The Bluejays record only 2.0 more points per game (67.1) than the Bulldogs allow (65.1).
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 62.1 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays give up.
  • The Bluejays are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Kalkbrenner posts 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (10th in the country).
  • Ryan Hawkins leads the Bluejays with 13.2 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also putting up 1.4 assists.
  • Alex O'Connell puts up 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.5% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Ryan Nembhard paces his squad in assists per contest (4.4), and also posts 11.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Arthur Kaluma is averaging 8.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

  • Aaron Thompson is the Bulldogs' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he produces 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds.
  • The Bulldogs receive 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jayden Taylor.
  • Chuck Harris paces the Bulldogs in scoring (10.2 points per game) and assists (1.7), and produces 2.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Bulldogs receive 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Bryce Golden.
  • The Bulldogs receive 8.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jair Bolden.

