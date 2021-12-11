Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Creighton vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) reacts after scoring against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) reacts after scoring against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 BYU Cougars (8-1) face the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. BYU

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. BYU

    • The Cougars score 76.7 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 65.6 the Bluejays give up.
    • The Bluejays average 9.2 more points per game (72.3) than the Cougars give up (63.1).
    • The Cougars are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Bluejays allow to opponents.
    • The Bluejays' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (39.8%).

    BYU Players to Watch

    • The Cougars scoring leader is Alex Barcello, who averages 18.4 per contest to go with 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
    • BYU's leading rebounder is Caleb Lohner averaging 7.0 boards per game and its best passer is Te'Jon Lucas and his 4.8 assists per game.
    • Barcello leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The BYU steals leader is Barcello, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fousseyni Traore, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • The Bluejays' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ryan Hawkins with 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
    • Ryan Nembhard's assist statline leads Creighton; he dishes out 4.9 assists per game.
    • Hawkins knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bluejays.
    • Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2.4 per game.

    BYU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 81-64

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Utah

    W 75-64

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah Valley

    L 72-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Missouri State

    W 74-68

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Utah State

    W 82-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Westminster (UT)

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Portland

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    Creighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Colorado State

    L 95-81

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Southern Illinois

    W 66-64

    Away

    11/27/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 70-65

    Home

    11/30/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 80-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Iowa State

    L 64-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    BYU at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 1A Championship: Mitchell vs. Tarboro

    2 minutes ago
    syracuse
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse at Georgetown

    2 minutes ago
    Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch East Tennessee State at North Dakota State in FCS Football Quarterfinals

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Creighton

    2 minutes ago
    wisconsin basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State

    2 minutes ago
    louisiana tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisiana at Louisiana Tech

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) reacts after scoring against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Jordan Brown (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy