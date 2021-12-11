Publish date:
How to Watch Creighton vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 BYU Cougars (8-1) face the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. BYU
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Creighton vs. BYU
- The Cougars score 76.7 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 65.6 the Bluejays give up.
- The Bluejays average 9.2 more points per game (72.3) than the Cougars give up (63.1).
- The Cougars are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- The Bluejays' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (39.8%).
BYU Players to Watch
- The Cougars scoring leader is Alex Barcello, who averages 18.4 per contest to go with 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
- BYU's leading rebounder is Caleb Lohner averaging 7.0 boards per game and its best passer is Te'Jon Lucas and his 4.8 assists per game.
- Barcello leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The BYU steals leader is Barcello, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fousseyni Traore, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Creighton Players to Watch
- The Bluejays' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ryan Hawkins with 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Nembhard's assist statline leads Creighton; he dishes out 4.9 assists per game.
- Hawkins knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bluejays.
- Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2.4 per game.
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Texas Southern
W 81-64
Home
11/27/2021
Utah
W 75-64
Away
12/1/2021
Utah Valley
L 72-65
Away
12/4/2021
Missouri State
W 74-68
Away
12/8/2021
Utah State
W 82-71
Home
12/11/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/18/2021
Weber State
-
Away
12/22/2021
South Florida
-
Away
12/29/2021
Westminster (UT)
-
Home
1/1/2022
Portland
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Colorado State
L 95-81
Home
11/22/2021
Southern Illinois
W 66-64
Away
11/27/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
W 70-65
Home
11/30/2021
North Dakota State
W 80-55
Home
12/4/2021
Iowa State
L 64-58
Home
12/11/2021
BYU
-
Home
12/14/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
12/17/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/20/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/28/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
1/1/2022
Marquette
-
Away
