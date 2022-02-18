Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Creighton's three-game winning streak has the Bluejays back in the picture in the Big East standings. Can they continue to climb when they visit DePaul on Thursday?

With three wins in a row, Creighton is quickly back in the middle of the crowded Big East standings. The Bluejays are one of three teams with eight wins and sit in fourth place with third through sixth separated by just one game. With less than a month to go in the regular season, every spot is crucial as the teams jockey for seeding, and Creighton can help its case with a fourth straight win on Thursday night in Chicago against DePaul.

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Creighton vs. DePaul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Not only have the Bluejays won three games in a row, but four of their last five as well. That stretch includes an upset win over then-No. 17 Connecticut, as well as a sweep of Georgetown in a home-and-home Saturday and Monday.

DePaul won two games last week, and this week continues to come close. The Blue Demons have lost both of their two most recent matchups, although each defeat came by a single possession — a 76-73 overtime loss on the road at No. 8 Providence followed by a 73-71 loss at home against Butler. 

This will be the second time Creighton and DePaul play this year. The Bluejays took the first game back on Jan. 22, a 60-47 win. 

The Bluejays go for the season sweep and four-game winning streak Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET. Catch the game on CBS Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

