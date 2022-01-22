Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Arthur Kaluma (24) against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The DePaul Blue Demons (10-9, 1-6 Big East) will visit the Creighton Bluejays (12-5, 3-2 Big East) after losing three road games in a row. The contest starts at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
Key Stats for Creighton vs. DePaul

  • The Bluejays put up just 2.9 more points per game (67.5) than the Blue Demons give up (64.6).
  • The Blue Demons score an average of 69.2 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 62.7 the Bluejays give up.
  • The Bluejays are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Alex O'Connell leads the Bluejays in scoring, tallying 13.5 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Ryan Hawkins is Creighton's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.6 per game, while Ryan Nembhard is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.
  • Hawkins leads the Bluejays in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Javon Freeman-Liberty collects 19.9 points and adds 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Blue Demons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • David Jones grabs 7.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.2 points per game and adds 2.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
  • Freeman-Liberty is reliable from three-point range and leads the Blue Demons with 2.0 made threes per game.
  • DePaul's leader in steals is Jones with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 2.2 per game.

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

DePaul

W 2-0

Away

1/1/2022

Marquette

W 75-69

Away

1/5/2022

Villanova

L 75-41

Away

1/15/2022

Xavier

L 80-73

Away

1/19/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 87-64

Home

1/22/2022

DePaul

-

Home

1/26/2022

Butler

-

Away

1/29/2022

Xavier

-

Home

2/1/2022

UConn

-

Away

2/4/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

2/8/2022

Butler

-

Home

DePaul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 89-84

Away

1/8/2022

Villanova

L 79-64

Home

1/11/2022

Marquette

L 87-76

Away

1/13/2022

Seton Hall

W 96-92

Home

1/19/2022

Xavier

L 68-67

Home

1/22/2022

Creighton

-

Away

1/25/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/29/2022

UConn

-

Home

2/5/2022

Xavier

-

Away

2/9/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

2/12/2022

Providence

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

DePaul at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
