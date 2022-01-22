Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (10-9, 1-6 Big East) will visit the Creighton Bluejays (12-5, 3-2 Big East) after losing three road games in a row. The contest starts at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Creighton vs. DePaul
- The Bluejays put up just 2.9 more points per game (67.5) than the Blue Demons give up (64.6).
- The Blue Demons score an average of 69.2 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 62.7 the Bluejays give up.
- The Bluejays are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Alex O'Connell leads the Bluejays in scoring, tallying 13.5 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Ryan Hawkins is Creighton's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.6 per game, while Ryan Nembhard is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.
- Hawkins leads the Bluejays in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty collects 19.9 points and adds 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Blue Demons' leaderboards in those statistics.
- David Jones grabs 7.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.2 points per game and adds 2.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the DePaul rebounding leaderboard.
- Freeman-Liberty is reliable from three-point range and leads the Blue Demons with 2.0 made threes per game.
- DePaul's leader in steals is Jones with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda with 2.2 per game.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
DePaul
W 2-0
Away
1/1/2022
Marquette
W 75-69
Away
1/5/2022
Villanova
L 75-41
Away
1/15/2022
Xavier
L 80-73
Away
1/19/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 87-64
Home
1/22/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/26/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/29/2022
Xavier
-
Home
2/1/2022
UConn
-
Away
2/4/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
2/8/2022
Butler
-
Home
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 89-84
Away
1/8/2022
Villanova
L 79-64
Home
1/11/2022
Marquette
L 87-76
Away
1/13/2022
Seton Hall
W 96-92
Home
1/19/2022
Xavier
L 68-67
Home
1/22/2022
Creighton
-
Away
1/25/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/29/2022
UConn
-
Home
2/5/2022
Xavier
-
Away
2/9/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
2/12/2022
Providence
-
Away
How To Watch
January
22
2022
DePaul at Creighton
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)