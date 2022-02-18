Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (17-8, 8-5 Big East) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (12-14, 3-11 Big East) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Creighton

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total DePaul -2 140 points

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Creighton

The Blue Demons score only 4.0 more points per game (67.3) than the Bluejays allow (63.3).

The Bluejays score an average of 66.5 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 65.3 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

The Blue Demons are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Bluejays allow to opponents.

The Bluejays are shooting 45.3% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 42.3% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.

DePaul Players to Watch

David Jones paces his squad in both points (14.8) and rebounds (7.6) per contest, and also averages 2.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 1 block.

Javon Freeman-Liberty posts 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Brandon Johnson posts 10.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the field.

Nick Ongenda is posting 8.9 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Jalen Terry paces his squad in assists per game (3.2), and also puts up 8.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Creighton Players to Watch