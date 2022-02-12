With a mid-December game getting pushed back due to COVID-19, Big East foes Creighton and Georgetown begin a home-and-home series Saturday afternoon in D.C.

Creighton and Georgetown's Dec. 28th matchup was postponed due to COVID-19, and as a result, the two teams will play a home-and-home series Saturday and Monday. The games, starting in D.C., are rematches of last year's Big East Tournament Final.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Georgetown in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

This will be the first time the teams face each other since that championship game. Eighth-seeded Georgetown upset second-seeded and 17th-ranked Creighton with a 73-48 blowout, punching a ticket to the big dance in the process.

This time around, Creighton again comes in as the favorite. The Bluejays are currently in fifth place in the Big East with a 6-5 conference record — they're 14-8 overall. With wins over No. 24 Connecticut, No. 18 Marquette and No. 15 Villanova on their resume, the Bluejays have some favorable head-to-head wins in their back pocket if they can continue to move up the standings.

As for Georgetown, this will be the Hoyas' final game against a new opponent in the 2021 regular season. Every game from here on out will be against a team they've already faced.

Will the Bluejays get revenge for last year's conference title game? Or will the Hoyas pull off the upset again? Tune to FOX Sports 1 Saturday at noon for the tip-off.

