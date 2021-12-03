Creighton vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) after scoring against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (5) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Two hot teams square off when the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) host the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (7-0) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Bluejays will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cyclones, winners of seven straight.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. Iowa State

    • The 74.1 points per game the Bluejays put up are 13.7 more points than the Cyclones allow (60.4).
    • The Cyclones score an average of 76.7 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 65.8 the Bluejays give up.
    • This season, the Bluejays have a 50.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.4% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Cyclones' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays in scoring, tallying 13.0 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
    • Creighton's leading rebounder is Ryan Hawkins averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Ryan Nembhard and his 5.3 assists per game.
    • Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • Nembhard and Kalkbrenner lead Creighton on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Kalkbrenner in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Izaiah Brockington sits on top of the Cyclones leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
    • Iowa State's assist leader is Tyrese Hunter with 5.3 per game. He also records 12.1 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.
    • Gabe Kalscheur is consistent from distance and leads the Cyclones with 1.4 made threes per game.
    • Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter with 2.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV with 0.9 per game.

    Creighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Brown

    W 78-57

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Colorado State

    L 95-81

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Southern Illinois

    W 66-64

    Away

    11/27/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 70-65

    Home

    11/30/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 80-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    Iowa State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Alabama State

    W 68-60

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Grambling

    W 82-47

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Xavier

    W 82-70

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Memphis

    W 78-59

    Away

    12/1/2021

    UAPB

    W 83-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Iowa State at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

