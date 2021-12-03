Creighton vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two hot teams square off when the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) host the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (7-0) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Bluejays will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cyclones, winners of seven straight.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Iowa State
- The 74.1 points per game the Bluejays put up are 13.7 more points than the Cyclones allow (60.4).
- The Cyclones score an average of 76.7 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 65.8 the Bluejays give up.
- This season, the Bluejays have a 50.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.4% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have knocked down.
- The Cyclones' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays in scoring, tallying 13.0 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
- Creighton's leading rebounder is Ryan Hawkins averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Ryan Nembhard and his 5.3 assists per game.
- Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Nembhard and Kalkbrenner lead Creighton on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Kalkbrenner in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington sits on top of the Cyclones leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Iowa State's assist leader is Tyrese Hunter with 5.3 per game. He also records 12.1 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Gabe Kalscheur is consistent from distance and leads the Cyclones with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter with 2.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV with 0.9 per game.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Brown
W 78-57
Home
11/21/2021
Colorado State
L 95-81
Home
11/22/2021
Southern Illinois
W 66-64
Away
11/27/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
W 70-65
Home
11/30/2021
North Dakota State
W 80-55
Home
12/4/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
12/11/2021
BYU
-
Home
12/14/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
12/17/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/20/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/28/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Alabama State
W 68-60
Home
11/21/2021
Grambling
W 82-47
Home
11/24/2021
Xavier
W 82-70
Home
11/26/2021
Memphis
W 78-59
Away
12/1/2021
UAPB
W 83-64
Home
12/4/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/9/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/12/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/19/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/21/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Baylor
-
Home