Creighton vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Two hot teams square off when the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) host the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (7-0) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

Two hot teams square off when the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) host the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones (7-0) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Bluejays will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cyclones, winners of seven straight.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Iowa State

The 74.1 points per game the Bluejays put up are 13.7 more points than the Cyclones allow (60.4).

The Cyclones score an average of 76.7 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 65.8 the Bluejays give up.

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.4% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have knocked down.

The Cyclones' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays in scoring, tallying 13.0 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Creighton's leading rebounder is Ryan Hawkins averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Ryan Nembhard and his 5.3 assists per game.

Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Nembhard and Kalkbrenner lead Creighton on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Kalkbrenner in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Izaiah Brockington sits on top of the Cyclones leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Iowa State's assist leader is Tyrese Hunter with 5.3 per game. He also records 12.1 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.

Gabe Kalscheur is consistent from distance and leads the Cyclones with 1.4 made threes per game.

Iowa State's leader in steals is Hunter with 2.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is George Conditt IV with 0.9 per game.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Brown W 78-57 Home 11/21/2021 Colorado State L 95-81 Home 11/22/2021 Southern Illinois W 66-64 Away 11/27/2021 SIU-Edwardsville W 70-65 Home 11/30/2021 North Dakota State W 80-55 Home 12/4/2021 Iowa State - Home 12/11/2021 BYU - Home 12/14/2021 Arizona State - Home 12/17/2021 Villanova - Home 12/20/2021 DePaul - Away 12/28/2021 Georgetown - Home

Iowa State Schedule