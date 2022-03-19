How to Watch Creighton vs Kansas in Men's College Basketball

No. 9 seed Creighton draws No. 1 seed Kansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Creighton didn't have a great start to its first-round game. The Bluejays found themselves down seven points going into halftime 37-30. They rallied back to beat them 32-25 in the second half and then beat them 10-7 in overtime to gain access to the second round of the tournament.

The Bluejays has five players in double figures including Ryan Kalkbrenner who had 16 points and 10 rebounds, the team's only double double. Trey Alexander had a team-high 18 points and five assists in the win.

How to Watch Second Round: Creighton vs Kansas Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Kansas drew the No. 1 seed after dominating the Big 12 this season. After winning its play-in game, Texas-Southern drew the Jayhawks in the first round. Kansas showed the world that it is someone to be feared.

They dominated this game from the start going up 47-19 at the half. They put on the breaks after that actually losing the second half 37-36 but still winning the game 83-56. They also had five players in double figures.

Kansas is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -9.5 points and a money line of -500. Creighton's money line is +375. The total projected points on the Over/Under line is 137.5 points.

