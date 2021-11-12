Creighton vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Creighton vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) and forward Damien Jefferson (23) move around the top of the key in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) and forward Damien Jefferson (23) move around the top of the key in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports

    The Creighton Bluejays (0-0) play the Kennesaw State Owls (0-0) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. Kennesaw State

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. Kennesaw State

    • Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Bluejays averaged were 6.3 more points than the Owls allowed (69.7).
    • The Owls' 65.5 points per game last year were only 2.7 fewer points than the 68.2 the Bluejays allowed.
    • The Bluejays made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Owls allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
    • The Owls shot 42.0% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 40.8% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Marcus Zegarowski scored 15.2 points and distributed 4.0 assists per game last season.
    • Christian Bishop grabbed 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
    • Zegarowski knocked down 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Damien Jefferson averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Ryan Kalkbrenner notched 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Kennesaw State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Rodgers put up 16.3 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
    • Alex Peterson pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Terrell Burden averaged 2.3 assists per contest.
    • Rodgers knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Rodgers and Chris Youngblood were defensive standouts last season, with Rodgers averaging 1.1 steals per game and Youngblood collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Creighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UAPB

    W 90-77

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Kennesaw State

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    Kennesaw State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Iowa State

    L 84-73

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Piedmont

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Belmont

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Kennesaw State at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15641940
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Washington

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135753
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Clippers

    33 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17128618
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Kraken

    1 hour ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

    1 hour ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) and forward Damien Jefferson (23) move around the top of the key in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Riverside vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy