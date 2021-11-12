Creighton vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Creighton vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (0-0) play the Kennesaw State Owls (0-0) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Kennesaw State
- Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Kennesaw State
- Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Bluejays averaged were 6.3 more points than the Owls allowed (69.7).
- The Owls' 65.5 points per game last year were only 2.7 fewer points than the 68.2 the Bluejays allowed.
- The Bluejays made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Owls allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- The Owls shot 42.0% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 40.8% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Marcus Zegarowski scored 15.2 points and distributed 4.0 assists per game last season.
- Christian Bishop grabbed 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- Zegarowski knocked down 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Damien Jefferson averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Ryan Kalkbrenner notched 1.2 blocks per contest.
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Spencer Rodgers put up 16.3 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- Alex Peterson pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Terrell Burden averaged 2.3 assists per contest.
- Rodgers knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest a season ago.
- Rodgers and Chris Youngblood were defensive standouts last season, with Rodgers averaging 1.1 steals per game and Youngblood collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.
Creighton Schedule
11/9/2021
UAPB
W 90-77
Home
11/11/2021
Kennesaw State
-
Home
11/16/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
11/19/2021
Brown
-
Home
11/27/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Home
11/30/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
Kennesaw State Schedule
11/9/2021
Iowa State
L 84-73
Away
11/11/2021
Creighton
-
Away
11/14/2021
Piedmont
-
Home
11/15/2021
Carver
-
Home
11/19/2021
Belmont
-
Home
11/23/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
11/28/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Home
How To Watch
