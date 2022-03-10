Creighton vs. Marquette: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 4 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-10, 12-7 Big East) square off in the Big East Tournament quarterfinal against the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 2:30 PM.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Marquette
- The 74.8 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 10.3 more points than the Bluejays allow (64.5).
- The Bluejays' 66.9 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
- The Bluejays are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.8% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
Marquette Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Eagles is Justin Lewis, who accumulates 17.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Marquette's best passer is Tyler Kolek, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 6.8 PPG scoring average.
- The Golden Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Lewis, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- The Marquette steals leader is Kolek, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.
Creighton Players to Watch
- The Bluejays' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ryan Hawkins with 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Creighton's assist leader is Ryan Nembhard with 4.4 per game. He also records 11.3 points per game and adds 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Hawkins makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bluejays.
- Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.7 per game).
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Georgetown
W 77-66
Home
2/20/2022
Creighton
L 83-82
Away
2/26/2022
Butler
W 64-56
Home
3/2/2022
DePaul
L 91-80
Away
3/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 85-77
Home
3/10/2022
Creighton
-
Away
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Marquette
W 83-82
Home
2/23/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 81-78
Away
2/26/2022
Providence
L 72-51
Away
3/2/2022
UConn
W 64-62
Home
3/5/2022
Seton Hall
L 65-60
Home
3/10/2022
Marquette
-
Home
How To Watch
March
10
2022
Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Marquette
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)