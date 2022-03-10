Creighton vs. Marquette: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) drives for the basket against St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) drives for the basket against St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 4 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-10, 12-7 Big East) square off in the Big East Tournament quarterfinal against the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 2:30 PM.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Marquette

  • The 74.8 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 10.3 more points than the Bluejays allow (64.5).
  • The Bluejays' 66.9 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
  • The Bluejays are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.8% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Eagles is Justin Lewis, who accumulates 17.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
  • Marquette's best passer is Tyler Kolek, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 6.8 PPG scoring average.
  • The Golden Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Lewis, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • The Marquette steals leader is Kolek, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • The Bluejays' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ryan Hawkins with 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
  • Creighton's assist leader is Ryan Nembhard with 4.4 per game. He also records 11.3 points per game and adds 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Hawkins makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bluejays.
  • Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.7 per game).

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Georgetown

W 77-66

Home

2/20/2022

Creighton

L 83-82

Away

2/26/2022

Butler

W 64-56

Home

3/2/2022

DePaul

L 91-80

Away

3/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 85-77

Home

3/10/2022

Creighton

-

Away

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Marquette

W 83-82

Home

2/23/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 81-78

Away

2/26/2022

Providence

L 72-51

Away

3/2/2022

UConn

W 64-62

Home

3/5/2022

Seton Hall

L 65-60

Home

3/10/2022

Marquette

-

Home

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch the ACC Quarterfinal Boston College vs Miami

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) drives for the basket against St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. Marquette: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) drives for the basket against St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. Creighton: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
USATSI_16888679
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Colombia Brazil Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Paraguay vs. Argentina

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) dribbles behind the back in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the Temple Owls, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Feb 20 Seqn
College Basketball

How to Watch AAC Tournament, First Round: East Carolina at Cincinnati

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
james-harden
SI Guide

James Harden Faces the Nets for the First Time As a Sixer

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy