Creighton vs. Marquette: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) drives for the basket against St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 4 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-10, 12-7 Big East) square off in the Big East Tournament quarterfinal against the No. 5 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 2:30 PM.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Marquette

The 74.8 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 10.3 more points than the Bluejays allow (64.5).

The Bluejays' 66.9 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

The Golden Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

The Bluejays are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.8% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Marquette Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Eagles is Justin Lewis, who accumulates 17.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Marquette's best passer is Tyler Kolek, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 6.8 PPG scoring average.

The Golden Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Lewis, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

The Marquette steals leader is Kolek, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

The Bluejays' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ryan Hawkins with 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Creighton's assist leader is Ryan Nembhard with 4.4 per game. He also records 11.3 points per game and adds 3.1 rebounds per game.

Hawkins makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bluejays.

Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.7 per game).

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Georgetown W 77-66 Home 2/20/2022 Creighton L 83-82 Away 2/26/2022 Butler W 64-56 Home 3/2/2022 DePaul L 91-80 Away 3/5/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 85-77 Home 3/10/2022 Creighton - Away

Creighton Schedule