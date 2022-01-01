How to Watch Creighton at Marquette in Men's College Basketball

Creighton goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Marquette

Creighton started the season 7-1 but has gone just 2-2 over the last four. The Bluejays beat BYU and Villanova but lost to BYU and Arizona State during this stretch.

How to Watch Creighton at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Saturday Creighton will get back on the court for the first time since December 17th as it has had its last two games postponed due to COIVD-19 protocols.

It has been a good season so far this year for the Bluejays and one they hope can lead them to a shot at the top of a very good Big East conference.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get their second straight conference win against a Marquette team who has been struggling lately.

After a good start, the Golden Eagles have lost four of their last five including their first two Big East games against Xavier and UConn.

The third game of the conference schedule is not time to panic, but Marquette is desperate for a win or they could get buried in the Big East already.

