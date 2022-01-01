Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Creighton at Marquette in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Creighton goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Marquette
    Author:

    Creighton started the season 7-1 but has gone just 2-2 over the last four. The Bluejays beat BYU and Villanova but lost to BYU and Arizona State during this stretch.

    How to Watch Creighton at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Creighton at Marquette game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saturday Creighton will get back on the court for the first time since December 17th as it has had its last two games postponed due to COIVD-19 protocols.

    It has been a good season so far this year for the Bluejays and one they hope can lead them to a shot at the top of a very good Big East conference.

    Saturday afternoon they will look to get their second straight conference win against a Marquette team who has been struggling lately.

    After a good start, the Golden Eagles have lost four of their last five including their first two Big East games against Xavier and UConn.

    The third game of the conference schedule is not time to panic, but Marquette is desperate for a win or they could get buried in the Big East already.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Creighton at Marquette in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) reacts after scoring against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Creighton at Marquette in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Memphis at Wichita State in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard DJ Jackson (1) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch West Virginia at Texas in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rolls out to pass as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) applies pressure during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Outback Bowl Penn State vs. Arkansas

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (18) attempts a stop at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arkansas vs. Penn State: Outback Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Outback Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Rose Parade
    entertainment

    How to Watch 133rd Rose Parade

    6 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks to shoot the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy