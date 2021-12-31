Creighton vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-5, 0-0 Big East) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Creighton
- The Golden Eagles score 12.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Bluejays allow (59.8).
- The Bluejays' 67.1 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Eagles allow.
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bluejays' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 15.7 points per contest and 7.7 rebounds, while also averaging 1.4 assists.
- Tyler Kolek is tops on his team in assists per game (5.9), and also averages 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Darryl Morsell puts up 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Kur Kuath is putting up 5.6 points, 0.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Oso Ighodaro posts 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 72.6% of his shots from the field (fifth in the nation).
- Ryan Hawkins is the Bluejays' top scorer (14.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.2), and puts up 1.3 assists.
- Ryan Nembhard is posting a team-best 4.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 12.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Alex O'Connell gives the Bluejays 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Bluejays get 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Arthur Kaluma.
How To Watch
