Creighton vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 21, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-5, 0-0 Big East) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Creighton

The Golden Eagles score 12.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Bluejays allow (59.8).

The Bluejays' 67.1 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Eagles allow.

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have knocked down.

The Bluejays' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 15.7 points per contest and 7.7 rebounds, while also averaging 1.4 assists.

Tyler Kolek is tops on his team in assists per game (5.9), and also averages 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Darryl Morsell puts up 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kur Kuath is putting up 5.6 points, 0.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Oso Ighodaro posts 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Creighton Players to Watch