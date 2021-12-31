Creighton vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Tyrese Martin (4) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-5, 0-0 Big East) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. Creighton

    • The Golden Eagles score 12.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Bluejays allow (59.8).
    • The Bluejays' 67.1 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Eagles allow.
    • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Bluejays' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 15.7 points per contest and 7.7 rebounds, while also averaging 1.4 assists.
    • Tyler Kolek is tops on his team in assists per game (5.9), and also averages 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Darryl Morsell puts up 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Kur Kuath is putting up 5.6 points, 0.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Oso Ighodaro posts 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 72.6% of his shots from the field (fifth in the nation).
    • Ryan Hawkins is the Bluejays' top scorer (14.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.2), and puts up 1.3 assists.
    • Ryan Nembhard is posting a team-best 4.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 12.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
    • Alex O'Connell gives the Bluejays 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • The Bluejays get 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Arthur Kaluma.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Creighton at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
