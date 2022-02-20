How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) drives against Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 9-5 Big East) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (17-9, 9-6 Big East) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Marquette

The Bluejays average only 3.1 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Golden Eagles allow (69.8).

The Golden Eagles score an average of 74.3 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 63.2 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

This season, the Bluejays have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.

The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.0% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Creighton Players to Watch

Ryan Hawkins leads the Bluejays in scoring and rebounding, tallying 13.9 points and 7.5 boards per game.

Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 11.3 points per contest.

Hawkins leads the Bluejays in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner lead Creighton on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Kalkbrenner in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

The Golden Eagles' leader in scoring and rebounding is Justin Lewis with 16.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 6.0 per game. He also averages 7.3 points per game and tacks on 3.7 rebounds per game.

Kam Jones is dependable from distance and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.9 made threes per game.

Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.8 per game).

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/4/2022 Seton Hall L 74-55 Away 2/8/2022 Butler W 54-52 Home 2/12/2022 Georgetown W 80-66 Away 2/14/2022 Georgetown W 88-77 Home 2/17/2022 DePaul W 71-59 Away 2/20/2022 Marquette - Home 2/23/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away 2/26/2022 Providence - Away 3/2/2022 UConn - Home 3/5/2022 Seton Hall - Home

Marquette Schedule