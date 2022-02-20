Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) drives against Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 9-5 Big East) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (17-9, 9-6 Big East) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Marquette

  • The Bluejays average only 3.1 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Golden Eagles allow (69.8).
  • The Golden Eagles score an average of 74.3 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 63.2 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bluejays have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.0% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Hawkins leads the Bluejays in scoring and rebounding, tallying 13.9 points and 7.5 boards per game.
  • Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 11.3 points per contest.
  • Hawkins leads the Bluejays in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner lead Creighton on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Kalkbrenner in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • The Golden Eagles' leader in scoring and rebounding is Justin Lewis with 16.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
  • Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 6.0 per game. He also averages 7.3 points per game and tacks on 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Kam Jones is dependable from distance and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.8 per game).

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/4/2022

Seton Hall

L 74-55

Away

2/8/2022

Butler

W 54-52

Home

2/12/2022

Georgetown

W 80-66

Away

2/14/2022

Georgetown

W 88-77

Home

2/17/2022

DePaul

W 71-59

Away

2/20/2022

Marquette

-

Home

2/23/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

2/26/2022

Providence

-

Away

3/2/2022

UConn

-

Home

3/5/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/30/2022

Providence

L 65-63

Away

2/2/2022

Villanova

W 83-73

Home

2/8/2022

UConn

L 80-72

Away

2/12/2022

Butler

L 85-79

Away

2/16/2022

Georgetown

W 77-66

Home

2/20/2022

Creighton

-

Away

2/26/2022

Butler

-

Home

3/2/2022

DePaul

-

Away

3/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Marquette at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

