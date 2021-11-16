Publish date:
How to Watch Creighton vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1) play the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nebraska
-3.5
146.5 points
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Creighton
- Last year, the Cornhuskers averaged 70 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 68.2 the Bluejays allowed.
- The Bluejays put up an average of 76 points per game last year, only 1.8 more points than the 74.2 the Cornhuskers allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Cornhuskers had a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Bluejays' opponents made.
- The Bluejays shot at a 47.2% clip from the field last season, five percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Dalano Banton was tops on his squad in both rebounds (5.9) and assists (3.9) per game last year, and also averaged 9.6 points. At the other end, he averaged 1 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Teddy Allen paced the Cornhuskers with 15.7 points per contest and 1.7 assists last year, while also putting up 4.5 rebounds.
- Trey McGowens put up 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last year, shooting 39.3% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Lat Mayen posted 8.6 points, 0.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest last year.
- Kobe Webster averaged 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year, shooting 38.2% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Marcus Zegarowski scored 15.2 points per game last season to go with four assists.
- Christian Bishop grabbed an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 10.9 points per game last season.
- Zegarowski made 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Damien Jefferson averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Ryan Kalkbrenner compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
16
2021
Creighton at Nebraska
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
