    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Creighton vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) dribbles against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Teddy Allen (0) and guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1) play the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Creighton

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
    Nebraska vs Creighton Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nebraska

    -3.5

    146.5 points

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Creighton

    • Last year, the Cornhuskers averaged 70 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 68.2 the Bluejays allowed.
    • The Bluejays put up an average of 76 points per game last year, only 1.8 more points than the 74.2 the Cornhuskers allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Cornhuskers had a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Bluejays' opponents made.
    • The Bluejays shot at a 47.2% clip from the field last season, five percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Dalano Banton was tops on his squad in both rebounds (5.9) and assists (3.9) per game last year, and also averaged 9.6 points. At the other end, he averaged 1 steals and 0.9 blocks.
    • Teddy Allen paced the Cornhuskers with 15.7 points per contest and 1.7 assists last year, while also putting up 4.5 rebounds.
    • Trey McGowens put up 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last year, shooting 39.3% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Lat Mayen posted 8.6 points, 0.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Kobe Webster averaged 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year, shooting 38.2% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Marcus Zegarowski scored 15.2 points per game last season to go with four assists.
    • Christian Bishop grabbed an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 10.9 points per game last season.
    • Zegarowski made 2.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Damien Jefferson averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Ryan Kalkbrenner compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Creighton at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
