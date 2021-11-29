Creighton vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

How to Watch Creighton vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Dakota State Bison (4-2) battle the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. North Dakota State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Creighton vs. North Dakota State
- The 73.3 points per game the Bluejays score are 8.6 more points than the Bison allow (64.7).
- The Bison score just 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (67.3).
- The Bluejays make 50.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
Creighton Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Bluejays is Ryan Nembhard, who scores 13.4 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.
- Ryan Hawkins leads Creighton in rebounding, grabbing 7.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
- Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The Creighton steals leader is Alex O'Connell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Rocky Kreuser averages 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Bison, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Tyree Eady's assist statline leads North Dakota State; he records 2.6 assists per game.
- Kreuser is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bison with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Dezmond McKinney (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for North Dakota State while Grant Nelson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Nebraska
W 77-69
Away
11/19/2021
Brown
W 78-57
Home
11/21/2021
Colorado State
L 95-81
Home
11/22/2021
Southern Illinois
W 66-64
Away
11/27/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
W 70-65
Home
11/30/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
12/11/2021
BYU
-
Home
12/14/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
12/17/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/20/2021
DePaul
-
Away
North Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Cal Poly
W 60-57
Away
11/15/2021
UNLV
L 64-62
Away
11/16/2021
Arizona
L 97-45
Away
11/22/2021
Tarleton State
W 54-53
Home
11/27/2021
Idaho
W 90-73
Home
11/30/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/2/2021
Northland
-
Home
12/7/2021
Montana State
-
Away
12/10/2021
CSU Northridge
-
Home
12/13/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
12/17/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Away