Creighton vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Creighton vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as North Dakota State Bison forward Rocky Kreuser (34) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Dakota State Bison (4-2) battle the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. North Dakota State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. North Dakota State

    • The 73.3 points per game the Bluejays score are 8.6 more points than the Bison allow (64.7).
    • The Bison score just 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (67.3).
    • The Bluejays make 50.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Bluejays is Ryan Nembhard, who scores 13.4 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.
    • Ryan Hawkins leads Creighton in rebounding, grabbing 7.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
    • Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • The Creighton steals leader is Alex O'Connell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

    North Dakota State Players to Watch

    • Rocky Kreuser averages 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Bison, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Tyree Eady's assist statline leads North Dakota State; he records 2.6 assists per game.
    • Kreuser is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bison with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Dezmond McKinney (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for North Dakota State while Grant Nelson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Creighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Nebraska

    W 77-69

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Brown

    W 78-57

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Colorado State

    L 95-81

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Southern Illinois

    W 66-64

    Away

    11/27/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 70-65

    Home

    11/30/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    North Dakota State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 60-57

    Away

    11/15/2021

    UNLV

    L 64-62

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Arizona

    L 97-45

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 54-53

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Idaho

    W 90-73

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Northland

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Montana State

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    CSU Northridge

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    North Dakota State at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

