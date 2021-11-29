Creighton vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Dec 5, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as North Dakota State Bison forward Rocky Kreuser (34) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The North Dakota State Bison (4-2) battle the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. North Dakota State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Key Stats for Creighton vs. North Dakota State

The 73.3 points per game the Bluejays score are 8.6 more points than the Bison allow (64.7).

The Bison score just 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (67.3).

The Bluejays make 50.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Creighton Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Bluejays is Ryan Nembhard, who scores 13.4 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.

Ryan Hawkins leads Creighton in rebounding, grabbing 7.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.

Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Creighton steals leader is Alex O'Connell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Rocky Kreuser averages 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Bison, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Tyree Eady's assist statline leads North Dakota State; he records 2.6 assists per game.

Kreuser is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bison with 2.0 made threes per game.

Dezmond McKinney (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for North Dakota State while Grant Nelson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 Nebraska W 77-69 Away 11/19/2021 Brown W 78-57 Home 11/21/2021 Colorado State L 95-81 Home 11/22/2021 Southern Illinois W 66-64 Away 11/27/2021 SIU-Edwardsville W 70-65 Home 11/30/2021 North Dakota State - Home 12/4/2021 Iowa State - Home 12/11/2021 BYU - Home 12/14/2021 Arizona State - Home 12/17/2021 Villanova - Home 12/20/2021 DePaul - Away

North Dakota State Schedule