How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 seed Providence Friars (25-4, 14-3 Big East) take on the No. 4 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-10, 12-7 Big East) in the Big East Tournament Friday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 6:30 PM. Watch to see both teams try to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Key Stats for Providence vs. Creighton
- The Friars average 72.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bluejays give up.
- The Bluejays' 67.1 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 66.4 the Friars allow to opponents.
- This season, the Friars have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have made.
- The Bluejays have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler leads the Friars at 8.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.7 assists and 9.9 points.
- Nate Watson posts a team-best 14.1 points per contest. He is also posting 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists, shooting 56.4% from the field.
- Jared Bynum averages a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 43.9% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Al Durham is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.
- Justin Minaya is putting up 6.6 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner gives the Bluejays 12.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 2.6 blocked shots.
- Ryan Hawkins is posting team highs in points (14.5 per game) and rebounds (7.7). And he is delivering 1.5 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.
- Alex O'Connell is posting 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- Ryan Nembhard is the Bluejays' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds.
- Arthur Kaluma is averaging 9.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor.
