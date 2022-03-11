Mar 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) drives to the basket as Butler Bulldogs guard Bo Hodges (1) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Providence Friars (25-4, 14-3 Big East) take on the No. 4 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-10, 12-7 Big East) in the Big East Tournament Friday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 6:30 PM. Watch to see both teams try to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Providence -3 131 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. Creighton

The Friars average 72.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bluejays give up.

The Bluejays' 67.1 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 66.4 the Friars allow to opponents.

This season, the Friars have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have made.

The Bluejays have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Providence Players to Watch

Noah Horchler leads the Friars at 8.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.7 assists and 9.9 points.

Nate Watson posts a team-best 14.1 points per contest. He is also posting 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Jared Bynum averages a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 43.9% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Durham is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Justin Minaya is putting up 6.6 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Creighton Players to Watch