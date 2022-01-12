How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 0-0 Big East) host the No. 23 Providence Friars (14-2, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Providence
- The 65.9 points per game the Bluejays score are just 2.3 more points than the Friars give up (63.6).
- The Friars put up 8.3 more points per game (69.8) than the Bluejays give up (61.5).
- This season, the Bluejays have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.
- The Friars are shooting 43.7% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 39.5% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
Creighton Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bluejays is Ryan Hawkins, who averages 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Creighton's best passer is Ryan Nembhard, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 12.1 PPG scoring average.
- Hawkins leads the Bluejays in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Nembhard is Creighton's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Ryan Kalkbrenner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Providence Players to Watch
- Nate Watson is at the top of the Friars scoring leaderboard with 14.1 points per game. He also pulls down 6.3 rebounds and averages 0.6 assists per game.
- Providence's leader in rebounds is Noah Horchler with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Al Durham with 3.1 per game.
- A.J. Reeves is the top scorer from distance for the Friars, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Providence's leader in steals is Jared Bynum (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Watson (1.0 per game).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Arizona State
L 58-57
Home
12/17/2021
Villanova
W 79-59
Home
12/20/2021
DePaul
W 2-0
Away
1/1/2022
Marquette
W 75-69
Away
1/5/2022
Villanova
L 75-41
Away
1/11/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/15/2022
Xavier
-
Away
1/19/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/22/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/26/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/29/2022
Xavier
-
Home
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
UConn
W 57-53
Away
12/29/2021
Seton Hall
W 70-65
Home
1/1/2022
DePaul
W 70-53
Away
1/4/2022
Marquette
L 88-56
Away
1/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 83-73
Home
1/11/2022
Creighton
-
Away
1/15/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/18/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/20/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
1/23/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/26/2022
Xavier
-
Away