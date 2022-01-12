Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrate late game action against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 0-0 Big East) host the No. 23 Providence Friars (14-2, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Providence

  • The 65.9 points per game the Bluejays score are just 2.3 more points than the Friars give up (63.6).
  • The Friars put up 8.3 more points per game (69.8) than the Bluejays give up (61.5).
  • This season, the Bluejays have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.
  • The Friars are shooting 43.7% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 39.5% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bluejays is Ryan Hawkins, who averages 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Creighton's best passer is Ryan Nembhard, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 12.1 PPG scoring average.
  • Hawkins leads the Bluejays in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Nembhard is Creighton's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Ryan Kalkbrenner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Providence Players to Watch

  • Nate Watson is at the top of the Friars scoring leaderboard with 14.1 points per game. He also pulls down 6.3 rebounds and averages 0.6 assists per game.
  • Providence's leader in rebounds is Noah Horchler with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Al Durham with 3.1 per game.
  • A.J. Reeves is the top scorer from distance for the Friars, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Providence's leader in steals is Jared Bynum (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Watson (1.0 per game).

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Arizona State

L 58-57

Home

12/17/2021

Villanova

W 79-59

Home

12/20/2021

DePaul

W 2-0

Away

1/1/2022

Marquette

W 75-69

Away

1/5/2022

Villanova

L 75-41

Away

1/11/2022

Providence

-

Home

1/15/2022

Xavier

-

Away

1/19/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

1/22/2022

DePaul

-

Home

1/26/2022

Butler

-

Away

1/29/2022

Xavier

-

Home

Providence Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

UConn

W 57-53

Away

12/29/2021

Seton Hall

W 70-65

Home

1/1/2022

DePaul

W 70-53

Away

1/4/2022

Marquette

L 88-56

Away

1/8/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 83-73

Home

1/11/2022

Creighton

-

Away

1/15/2022

UConn

-

Home

1/18/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/20/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

1/23/2022

Butler

-

Home

1/26/2022

Xavier

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Providence at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
