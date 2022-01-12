How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrate late game action against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 0-0 Big East) host the No. 23 Providence Friars (14-2, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Providence

The 65.9 points per game the Bluejays score are just 2.3 more points than the Friars give up (63.6).

The Friars put up 8.3 more points per game (69.8) than the Bluejays give up (61.5).

This season, the Bluejays have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.

The Friars are shooting 43.7% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 39.5% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Creighton Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bluejays is Ryan Hawkins, who averages 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Creighton's best passer is Ryan Nembhard, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 12.1 PPG scoring average.

Hawkins leads the Bluejays in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nembhard is Creighton's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Ryan Kalkbrenner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson is at the top of the Friars scoring leaderboard with 14.1 points per game. He also pulls down 6.3 rebounds and averages 0.6 assists per game.

Providence's leader in rebounds is Noah Horchler with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Al Durham with 3.1 per game.

A.J. Reeves is the top scorer from distance for the Friars, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Providence's leader in steals is Jared Bynum (0.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Watson (1.0 per game).

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Arizona State L 58-57 Home 12/17/2021 Villanova W 79-59 Home 12/20/2021 DePaul W 2-0 Away 1/1/2022 Marquette W 75-69 Away 1/5/2022 Villanova L 75-41 Away 1/11/2022 Providence - Home 1/15/2022 Xavier - Away 1/19/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 1/22/2022 DePaul - Home 1/26/2022 Butler - Away 1/29/2022 Xavier - Home

Providence Schedule