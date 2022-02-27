Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Montez Mathis (23) drives past Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Ryan Hawkins (44) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-5 Big East) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 11 Providence Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Providence vs Creighton Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Providence

-5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. Creighton

  • The Friars average 72.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 64.4 the Bluejays give up.
  • The Bluejays put up an average of 67.8 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 66.8 the Friars allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Friars have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bluejays have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Providence Players to Watch

  • Noah Horchler paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.5), and also averages 10.0 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Nate Watson puts up a team-leading 14.1 points per contest. He is also putting up 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists, shooting 57.0% from the floor.
  • Al Durham posts 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jared Bynum posts a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.9 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 45.1% from the field and 45.8% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Justin Minaya is putting up 6.5 points, 1.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Kalkbrenner gets the Bluejays 12.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Hawkins paces the Bluejays in scoring (14.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.7), and puts up 1.6 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Bluejays get 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Alex O'Connell.
  • Ryan Nembhard leads the Bluejays in assists (4.4 per game), and puts up 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Bluejays get 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Arthur Kaluma.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Creighton at Providence

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
