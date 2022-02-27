How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Montez Mathis (23) drives past Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Ryan Hawkins (44) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-5 Big East) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 11 Providence Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Dunkin' Donuts Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Providence -5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. Creighton

The Friars average 72.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 64.4 the Bluejays give up.

The Bluejays put up an average of 67.8 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 66.8 the Friars allow to opponents.

This season, the Friars have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have knocked down.

The Bluejays have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Providence Players to Watch

Noah Horchler paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.5), and also averages 10.0 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nate Watson puts up a team-leading 14.1 points per contest. He is also putting up 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists, shooting 57.0% from the floor.

Al Durham posts 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jared Bynum posts a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.9 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 45.1% from the field and 45.8% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Justin Minaya is putting up 6.5 points, 1.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch