The Creighton Bluejays (11-5, 2-2 Big East) host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (11-5, 2-2 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY)
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY)
- The 66.3 points per game the Bluejays score are the same as the Red Storm give up.
- The Red Storm score an average of 77.4 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 62.6 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- The Bluejays are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- The Red Storm have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Hawkins leads the Bluejays in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 13.4 points and 7.7 boards per game.
- Creighton's best passer is Ryan Nembhard, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 12.5 PPG scoring average.
- Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie averages 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Posh Alexander's assist statline paces Saint John's (NY); he records 4.7 assists per game.
- Champagnie knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Red Storm.
- Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano with 1.8 per game.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Villanova
W 79-59
Home
12/20/2021
DePaul
W 2-0
Away
1/1/2022
Marquette
W 75-69
Away
1/5/2022
Villanova
L 75-41
Away
1/15/2022
Xavier
L 80-73
Away
1/19/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/22/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/26/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/29/2022
Xavier
-
Home
2/1/2022
UConn
-
Away
2/4/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
Saint John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Seton Hall
W 2-0
Away
1/5/2022
DePaul
W 89-84
Home
1/8/2022
Providence
L 83-73
Away
1/12/2022
UConn
L 86-78
Away
1/16/2022
Georgetown
W 88-69
Home
1/19/2022
Creighton
-
Away
1/22/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/24/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/29/2022
Villanova
-
Away
2/1/2022
Providence
-
Home
2/3/2022
Georgetown
-
Away