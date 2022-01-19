Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) shoots over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Ryan Hawkins (44) in the 2nd half Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Cintas Center. Scruggs scored 13 points to help the Musketeers beat Creighton 80-73. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (11-5, 2-2 Big East) host the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (11-5, 2-2 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The 66.3 points per game the Bluejays score are the same as the Red Storm give up.
  • The Red Storm score an average of 77.4 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 62.6 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • The Bluejays are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
  • The Red Storm have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Ryan Hawkins leads the Bluejays in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 13.4 points and 7.7 boards per game.
  • Creighton's best passer is Ryan Nembhard, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 12.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie averages 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Posh Alexander's assist statline paces Saint John's (NY); he records 4.7 assists per game.
  • Champagnie knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Red Storm.
  • Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano with 1.8 per game.

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

Villanova

W 79-59

Home

12/20/2021

DePaul

W 2-0

Away

1/1/2022

Marquette

W 75-69

Away

1/5/2022

Villanova

L 75-41

Away

1/15/2022

Xavier

L 80-73

Away

1/19/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

1/22/2022

DePaul

-

Home

1/26/2022

Butler

-

Away

1/29/2022

Xavier

-

Home

2/1/2022

UConn

-

Away

2/4/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Seton Hall

W 2-0

Away

1/5/2022

DePaul

W 89-84

Home

1/8/2022

Providence

L 83-73

Away

1/12/2022

UConn

L 86-78

Away

1/16/2022

Georgetown

W 88-69

Home

1/19/2022

Creighton

-

Away

1/22/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

1/24/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/29/2022

Villanova

-

Away

2/1/2022

Providence

-

Home

2/3/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

St. John's at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
