Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Rati Andronikashvili (21) after icing the game with a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (19-8, 10-5 Big East) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 7-8 Big East) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carnesecca Arena

Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton

The Red Storm put up 76.4 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays allow.

The Bluejays average only 3.2 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Red Storm give up to opponents (70.5).

The Red Storm make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

The Bluejays are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.8% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

Julian Champagnie puts up 19.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2 assists, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 35% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Posh Alexander posts a team-best 5.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 50.6% from the field.

Dylan Addae-Wusu is posting 9 points, 4.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Joel Soriano puts up 6.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.1 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Montez Mathis posts 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor.

Creighton Players to Watch