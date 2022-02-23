Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (19-8, 10-5 Big East) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 7-8 Big East) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton
- The Red Storm put up 76.4 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays allow.
- The Bluejays average only 3.2 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Red Storm give up to opponents (70.5).
- The Red Storm make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
- The Bluejays are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 41.8% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie puts up 19.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2 assists, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 35% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Posh Alexander posts a team-best 5.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 50.6% from the field.
- Dylan Addae-Wusu is posting 9 points, 4.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Joel Soriano puts up 6.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.1 steals and 2 blocked shots.
- Montez Mathis posts 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner gets the Bluejays 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
- Ryan Hawkins is the Bluejays' top scorer (14 points per game) and rebounder (7.6), and contributes 1.6 assists.
- Alex O'Connell gets the Bluejays 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Ryan Nembhard is No. 1 on the Bluejays in assists (4.3 per game), and puts up 11.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Bluejays receive 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Arthur Kaluma.
