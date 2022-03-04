How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seton Hall Pirates (20-10, 10-8 Big East) hope to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Creighton Bluejays (21-9, 12-6 Big East) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Seton Hall

The Bluejays average only 4.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Pirates give up (62.8).

The Pirates' 69.6 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 64.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

The Bluejays make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

The Pirates have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Creighton Players to Watch

The Bluejays leader in points and rebounds is Ryan Hawkins, who scores 14.2 points and pulls down 7.8 rebounds per game.

Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 11.3 points per contest.

Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner lead Creighton on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Kalkbrenner in blocks averaging 2.7 per contest.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden puts up 16.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pirates.

The Seton Hall leaders in rebounding and assists are Alexis Yetna with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.5 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kadary Richmond with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).

Jamir Harris makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pirates.

Richmond (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Seton Hall while Ike Obiagu (3.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 DePaul W 71-59 Away 2/20/2022 Marquette W 83-82 Home 2/23/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 81-78 Away 2/26/2022 Providence L 72-51 Away 3/2/2022 UConn W 64-62 Home 3/5/2022 Seton Hall - Home

Seton Hall Schedule