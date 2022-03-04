Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) dribbles up court against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 2, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) dribbles up court against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Seton Hall Pirates (20-10, 10-8 Big East) hope to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Creighton Bluejays (21-9, 12-6 Big East) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall

Key Stats for Creighton vs. Seton Hall

  • The Bluejays average only 4.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Pirates give up (62.8).
  • The Pirates' 69.6 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 64.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • The Bluejays make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • The Pirates have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • The Bluejays leader in points and rebounds is Ryan Hawkins, who scores 14.2 points and pulls down 7.8 rebounds per game.
  • Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 11.3 points per contest.
  • Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner lead Creighton on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Kalkbrenner in blocks averaging 2.7 per contest.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden puts up 16.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pirates.
  • The Seton Hall leaders in rebounding and assists are Alexis Yetna with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.5 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kadary Richmond with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
  • Jamir Harris makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pirates.
  • Richmond (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Seton Hall while Ike Obiagu (3.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

DePaul

W 71-59

Away

2/20/2022

Marquette

W 83-82

Home

2/23/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 81-78

Away

2/26/2022

Providence

L 72-51

Away

3/2/2022

UConn

W 64-62

Home

3/5/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

Seton Hall Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

UConn

L 70-65

Away

2/19/2022

DePaul

W 66-64

Home

2/23/2022

Butler

W 66-60

Home

2/26/2022

Xavier

W 82-66

Away

3/2/2022

Georgetown

W 73-68

Home

3/5/2022

Creighton

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Seton Hall at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy