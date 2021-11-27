Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

How to Watch Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-4) battle the Creighton Bluejays (5-1) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
Key Stats for Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- The Bluejays put up only 4.8 more points per game (73.8) than the Cougars allow (69.0).
- The Cougars put up just 0.6 more points per game (68.3) than the Bluejays give up (67.7).
- The Bluejays make 51.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Cougars have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
Creighton Players to Watch
- The Bluejays leader in points and assists is Ryan Nembhard, who scores 14.2 points per game along with 5.2 assists.
- Ryan Hawkins is Creighton's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.0 boards in each contest while scoring 13.0 points per game.
- Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner lead Creighton on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Kalkbrenner in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Ray'Sean Taylor is at the top of the Cougars scoring leaderboard with 16.8 points per game. He also grabs 4.2 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.
- SIU-Edwardsville's leader in rebounds is Shaun Doss with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Courtney Carter with 3.0 per game.
- Taylor is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Cougars, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- SIU-Edwardsville's leader in steals is Taylor with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Shamar Wright with 1.0 per game.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Kennesaw State
W 51-44
Home
11/16/2021
Nebraska
W 77-69
Away
11/19/2021
Brown
W 78-57
Home
11/21/2021
Colorado State
L 95-81
Home
11/22/2021
Southern Illinois
W 66-64
Away
11/27/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Home
11/30/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
12/11/2021
BYU
-
Home
12/14/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
12/17/2021
Villanova
-
Home
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Chicago State
L 67-56
Away
11/15/2021
Knox
W 75-37
Home
11/19/2021
Niagara
L 70-60
Home
11/20/2021
Youngstown State
W 69-66
Away
11/21/2021
St. Thomas
L 86-73
Away
11/27/2021
Creighton
-
Away
11/30/2021
Omaha
-
Away
12/4/2021
Bradley
-
Away
12/8/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
12/12/2021
UMKC
-
Home
12/21/2021
South Alabama
-
Away