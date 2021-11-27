Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-4) battle the Creighton Bluejays (5-1) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville

    • The Bluejays put up only 4.8 more points per game (73.8) than the Cougars allow (69.0).
    • The Cougars put up just 0.6 more points per game (68.3) than the Bluejays give up (67.7).
    • The Bluejays make 51.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
    • The Cougars have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • The Bluejays leader in points and assists is Ryan Nembhard, who scores 14.2 points per game along with 5.2 assists.
    • Ryan Hawkins is Creighton's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.0 boards in each contest while scoring 13.0 points per game.
    • Hawkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bluejays, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner lead Creighton on the defensive end, with Nembhard leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Kalkbrenner in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

    • Ray'Sean Taylor is at the top of the Cougars scoring leaderboard with 16.8 points per game. He also grabs 4.2 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.
    • SIU-Edwardsville's leader in rebounds is Shaun Doss with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Courtney Carter with 3.0 per game.
    • Taylor is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Cougars, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • SIU-Edwardsville's leader in steals is Taylor with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Shamar Wright with 1.0 per game.

    Creighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 51-44

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Nebraska

    W 77-69

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Brown

    W 78-57

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Colorado State

    L 95-81

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Southern Illinois

    W 66-64

    Away

    11/27/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    SIU-Edwardsville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Chicago State

    L 67-56

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Knox

    W 75-37

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Niagara

    L 70-60

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Youngstown State

    W 69-66

    Away

    11/21/2021

    St. Thomas

    L 86-73

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Omaha

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Bradley

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    UMKC

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    South Alabama

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. Orange County Breakers

    1 minute ago
    Grand Canyon
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grand Canyon at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    creighton
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17236820
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17214457
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at 76ers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SIU-Edwardsville vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Gabe McGlothan (30) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy