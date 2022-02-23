Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Creighton's current five-game winning streak is tied for the longest active streak in the Big East. Can the Bluejays extend that run on the road against St. John's?

Creighton is surging as the Big East regular season comes to an end. The Bluejays have won five consecutive games, which is tied for the longest active winning streak in the Big East, and are now tied for third in the conference standings. 

Ahead of a crucial game against No. 11 Providence this weekend, Greg McDermott's team will look to extend its streak Wednesday night against St. John's in Queens.

How to Watch Creighton vs. St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Creighton vs. St. John's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bluejays' winning streak nearly came to an end Sunday against Marquette. However, Creighton overcame a late five-point deficit by closing the game on an 8-2 run to win 83-82.

With the win, Creighton improved to 10-5 in conference play this season. That not only gave the Bluejays breathing room from Marquette, who they were just half a game up on, but also put them in a tie for third place in the Big East with No. 21 Connecticut.

This will be the second meeting of the season between Creighton and St. John's. The Bluejays beat the Red Storm 87-64 in Omaha back on Jan. 19. Senior Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell had his best game of the year against the Red Storm, putting up a season-high 28 points.

Creighton will go for the season sweep of St. John's Wednesday night, with a 6:30 p.m. ET tip-off. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Creighton vs. St. John's

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

creighton
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. St. John's in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
mississippi state
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Rati Andronikashvili (21) after icing the game with a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Rati Andronikashvili (21) after icing the game with a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
NYC FC
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch New York City FC vs Santos

By Steve Benko
31 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Audax Italiano vs. Estudiantes (LP)

By Steve Benko
1 hour ago
soccer ball
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch América-MG vs. Guaraní

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy