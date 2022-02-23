How to Watch Creighton vs. St. John's in Men's College Basketball

Creighton's current five-game winning streak is tied for the longest active streak in the Big East. Can the Bluejays extend that run on the road against St. John's?

Creighton is surging as the Big East regular season comes to an end. The Bluejays have won five consecutive games, which is tied for the longest active winning streak in the Big East, and are now tied for third in the conference standings.

Ahead of a crucial game against No. 11 Providence this weekend, Greg McDermott's team will look to extend its streak Wednesday night against St. John's in Queens.

How to Watch Creighton vs. St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Creighton vs. St. John's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bluejays' winning streak nearly came to an end Sunday against Marquette. However, Creighton overcame a late five-point deficit by closing the game on an 8-2 run to win 83-82.

With the win, Creighton improved to 10-5 in conference play this season. That not only gave the Bluejays breathing room from Marquette, who they were just half a game up on, but also put them in a tie for third place in the Big East with No. 21 Connecticut.

This will be the second meeting of the season between Creighton and St. John's. The Bluejays beat the Red Storm 87-64 in Omaha back on Jan. 19. Senior Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell had his best game of the year against the Red Storm, putting up a season-high 28 points.

Creighton will go for the season sweep of St. John's Wednesday night, with a 6:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

Regional restrictions may apply.