How to Watch Creighton vs. Connecticut: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 17 UConn's five-game winning streak is tied for the longest active streak in the Big East. The Huskies will look to extend it Tuesday night at home against Creighton.

The ever-changing landscape of the Big East this season now has UConn surging toward the top.

The Huskies - ranked No. 17 in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 Poll - have won five straight games which is tied for the longest active winning streak in the conference. They'll have a chance to extend that streak on Tuesday when they welcome Creighton to the XL Center in Hartford.

UConn's last win was the closest of the streak so far. On Saturday, the Huskies visited DePaul in Chicago and came away with a 57-50 win. 

Senior guard R.J. Cole scored 26 points, his highest total against a conference opponent this year. This season, Cole is averaging 16.1 points, which is ranked No. 5 in Big East scoring.

Not only is Cole one of the highest-scoring players in the conference, but the Huskies are also the highest-scoring team from the Big East so far this season. 

They're averaging 79.4 points per game, which ranks No. 23 nationally. With their five-game winning streak, the Huskies come into Tuesday's game 15-4 on the season and 6-2 in conference play, which is good for No. 3 in the standings. 

Meanwhile, Creighton is trying to kick a two-game losing streak, dropping a close one to No. 21 Xavier in its last game. The Bluejays are 12-7 overall and 4-4 against Big East opponents.

Tip-off for this game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday night. You can catch the game on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

