The ever-changing landscape of the Big East this season now has UConn surging toward the top.

The Huskies - ranked No. 17 in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 Poll - have won five straight games which is tied for the longest active winning streak in the conference. They'll have a chance to extend that streak on Tuesday when they welcome Creighton to the XL Center in Hartford.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Connecticut in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

UConn's last win was the closest of the streak so far. On Saturday, the Huskies visited DePaul in Chicago and came away with a 57-50 win.

Senior guard R.J. Cole scored 26 points, his highest total against a conference opponent this year. This season, Cole is averaging 16.1 points, which is ranked No. 5 in Big East scoring.

Not only is Cole one of the highest-scoring players in the conference, but the Huskies are also the highest-scoring team from the Big East so far this season.

They're averaging 79.4 points per game, which ranks No. 23 nationally. With their five-game winning streak, the Huskies come into Tuesday's game 15-4 on the season and 6-2 in conference play, which is good for No. 3 in the standings.

Meanwhile, Creighton is trying to kick a two-game losing streak, dropping a close one to No. 21 Xavier in its last game. The Bluejays are 12-7 overall and 4-4 against Big East opponents.

Tip-off for this game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday night. You can catch the game on FOX Sports 1.

