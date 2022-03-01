Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Montez Mathis (23) drives past Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Ryan Hawkins (44) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 UConn Huskies (21-7, 12-5 Big East) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 11-6 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. UConn

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Key Stats for Creighton vs. UConn

The Bluejays score only 1.6 more points per game (67.2) than the Huskies give up (65.6).

The Huskies score an average of 76.7 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 64.6 the Bluejays allow.

The Bluejays make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

The Huskies have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Creighton Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bluejays is Ryan Hawkins, who puts up 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 11.3 points per contest.

The Bluejays get the most three-point shooting production out of Hawkins, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

UConn Players to Watch

R.J. Cole's points (16.1 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.

Adama Sanogo is at the top of the UConn rebounding leaderboard with 8.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.9 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.

Cole is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Huskies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Cole (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for UConn while Isaiah Whaley (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Georgetown W 88-77 Home 2/17/2022 DePaul W 71-59 Away 2/20/2022 Marquette W 83-82 Home 2/23/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 81-78 Away 2/26/2022 Providence L 72-51 Away 3/2/2022 UConn - Home 3/5/2022 Seton Hall - Home

UConn Schedule