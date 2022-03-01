Skip to main content

How to Watch Creighton vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Montez Mathis (23) drives past Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Ryan Hawkins (44) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 UConn Huskies (21-7, 12-5 Big East) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 11-6 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Creighton vs. UConn

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Creighton vs. UConn

  • The Bluejays score only 1.6 more points per game (67.2) than the Huskies give up (65.6).
  • The Huskies score an average of 76.7 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 64.6 the Bluejays allow.
  • The Bluejays make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • The Huskies have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bluejays is Ryan Hawkins, who puts up 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
  • Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 11.3 points per contest.
  • The Bluejays get the most three-point shooting production out of Hawkins, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

UConn Players to Watch

  • R.J. Cole's points (16.1 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.
  • Adama Sanogo is at the top of the UConn rebounding leaderboard with 8.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.9 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.
  • Cole is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Huskies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Cole (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for UConn while Isaiah Whaley (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Georgetown

W 88-77

Home

2/17/2022

DePaul

W 71-59

Away

2/20/2022

Marquette

W 83-82

Home

2/23/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 81-78

Away

2/26/2022

Providence

L 72-51

Away

3/2/2022

UConn

-

Home

3/5/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

UConn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 63-60

Away

2/16/2022

Seton Hall

W 70-65

Home

2/19/2022

Xavier

W 72-61

Home

2/22/2022

Villanova

W 71-69

Home

2/27/2022

Georgetown

W 86-77

Away

3/2/2022

Creighton

-

Away

3/5/2022

DePaul

-

Home

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Connecticut at Creighton

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

