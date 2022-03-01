How to Watch Creighton vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 UConn Huskies (21-7, 12-5 Big East) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 11-6 Big East) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. UConn
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
Key Stats for Creighton vs. UConn
- The Bluejays score only 1.6 more points per game (67.2) than the Huskies give up (65.6).
- The Huskies score an average of 76.7 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 64.6 the Bluejays allow.
- The Bluejays make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- The Huskies have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
Creighton Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bluejays is Ryan Hawkins, who puts up 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Nembhard leads Creighton in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 11.3 points per contest.
- The Bluejays get the most three-point shooting production out of Hawkins, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- The Creighton steals leader is Nembhard, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ryan Kalkbrenner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
UConn Players to Watch
- R.J. Cole's points (16.1 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.
- Adama Sanogo is at the top of the UConn rebounding leaderboard with 8.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.9 points and adds 1.0 assist per game.
- Cole is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Huskies, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Cole (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for UConn while Isaiah Whaley (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Georgetown
W 88-77
Home
2/17/2022
DePaul
W 71-59
Away
2/20/2022
Marquette
W 83-82
Home
2/23/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 81-78
Away
2/26/2022
Providence
L 72-51
Away
3/2/2022
UConn
-
Home
3/5/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 63-60
Away
2/16/2022
Seton Hall
W 70-65
Home
2/19/2022
Xavier
W 72-61
Home
2/22/2022
Villanova
W 71-69
Home
2/27/2022
Georgetown
W 86-77
Away
3/2/2022
Creighton
-
Away
3/5/2022
DePaul
-
Home
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Connecticut at Creighton
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
